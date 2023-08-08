Drew Sidora’s Former Chef Claims She Hasn’t Been Paid by RHOA Star

Real Housewives of Atlanta peach Drew Sidora has been dealing with a ton of personal drama. She is divorcing her husband, Ralph “Tampa” Pittman.

During a recent episode of RHOA, Drew became emotional about a lawsuit brought by a chef that worked for her. The chef sued Drew for $1,000, claiming that she wasn’t paid for her services. Kenya Moore even offered to split the $1,000 among all eight ladies in Portugal. Was Kenya feeling okay?

The lawsuit boils over

According to Madame Noire, Monique Wane appeared on The Original Straight NoChaser show to give her side of the story. Monique was contacted by Drew’s assistant Danielle in October 2021 to prepare food for members of Drew’s team and family. Danielle was also one of Monique’s friends. The chef sent over a sample and was asked to cook again on October 11, 2021.

The chef prepared a stuffed salmon dish and a casserole. While Drew alleged that she found a hair in one of the dishes, Monique denied it, claiming that was “nothing contaminated.”

Despite the reported hair incident, Danielle asked Monique via text message to cook for several people twice a week. Then she was asked to be the nanny for Drew’s three kids. When Monique asked about her payment, she was reportedly given “the runaround.”

Drew’s assistant maintained that Monique’s work was a try-out to see if she was a good “fit.” Finally, Drew offered the chef a job cooking for her kids. But Drew bristled at Monique’s quote of $200 per day. Instead, Danielle asked for a quote to cook one day per week for the children.

Drew asked Monique to prepare food one night of the week for $150 and sent over an NDA. Instead, Monique sent over an invoice for $1,000 on November 1, 2021.

Ralph sent over a CashApp payment for $150. During a phone call, Ralph said that he didn’t know that he owed her for her nannying and chef services. He thought she was under a “trial” period.

The situation results in lawsuits

On October 7, 2022, Monique filed a lawsuit. She also went on social media and told her side of the story. “Her assistant was just putting things on social media, just saying all types of things about me. Sending messages to other friends of ours, telling them not to be my friend no more like we were in kindergarten,” Monique said. “Then with them constantly putting it on their show.”

According to court papers obtained by The Shade Room, Drew allegedly filed a counterclaim in October 2022. Drew alleged that Monique contacted her and prepared one complimentary meal. Drew didn’t hire the chef because she reportedly didn’t “follow dietary restrictions” and slammed the food’s taste as “not good.” She added that she allegedly found “hair in one of the dishes.”

Since Monique was friends with Drew’s assistant, she allowed her to audition for her “open nanny position.” Drew again refused to employ Monique. This time it was supposedly because of her “bad attitude” and “unprofessionalism.” We’ll have to wait and see how this all pans out.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

