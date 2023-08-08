Times When Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss Showed Her True Colors

One of the reasons Scandoval shocked everyone was because of Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss‘ reputation as the sweet and naive ex-fiancé of James Kennedy. But her bizarre actions after the Tom Sandoval affair got exposed indicated it wasn’t just a one-off mistake.

Then, as Vanderpump Rules Season 10 aired, viewers found her selfish behavior shocking to watch. Was Lala Kent‘s mom right to call Rachel a snake? Here are Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss’ pre-Scandoval warning signs that her friends (and viewers) should have picked up on.

Accusing Lala of Using ‘The Dad Card’

(Photo by: Trae Patton/Bravo)

Lala was unquestionably horrible to Rachel, but this Season 7 comment was still out of line. Lala’s grief over her father’s passing isn’t a catch-all excuse for a long-standing mean streak. But when people are going through something that difficult, they often act out in ways they later regret.

Grief is a touchy subject, and accusing someone of using “the dad card” is a pretty glib and callous comment. If Rachel really was the empathetic person she claimed to be, she could’ve responded by taking the high road and giving Lala grace.

Rachel’s Reunion Debut

(Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

After two years on the show, Rachel finally appeared at a reunion in Season 7. Between her bizarre attention-seeking outfit and casually dropping that she began working at SUR, Rachel’s fame-chasing ways were obvious. That’s not a bad thing in and of itself, but it’s always better to own it.

Instead, Rachel insisted everyone got the wrong impression, and that she just wanted to be part of the friend group. This didn’t check out for numerous reasons. And after years of slamming anyone who brought up James’ infidelity, she finally admitted she knew he wasn’t faithful. The reunion only bolstered allegations she dated him to get on the show, like he did with Kristen Doute.

Calling Ariana ‘Fake’

[Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage]

In Season 9, Rachel came clean to the group about her botched nose surgery. Ariana Madix was shocked to hear that Rachel got the procedure at all, insisting it wasn’t that noticeable. But Rachel snapped at Ariana, mocked her supposed bestie’s response, and called it “so fake.”

At the time, it seemed like an out-of-character moment, or as if Rachel was just projecting her insecurities. But in hindsight, it appears the babe-in-the-woods mask slipped.

Refusing To Let James See Graham

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

James was a terrible boyfriend to Rachel, and it was the right call for her to set boundaries after their split. But refusing to let him see Graham, the dog they adopted together as a puppy, was pretty cruel. Especially when she still refused after he cried over the fur baby’s injury.

While no one could’ve predicted Puppygate 2.0, there were still a number of signs throughout Season 10 that Graham would be better off with James.

The TomTom Sweatshirt

When Rachel showed up to BravoCon in a TomTom sweatshirt, it seemed like a move to rub the rumors about her and Tom Schwartz in Katie Maloney‘s face. Rachel defended her outfit, saying it was “for the comfy vibes” and to support her friends.

Knowing what we do now, wearing this sweatshirt and declaring herself a fan of both Toms looks positively sinister.

Schwartz the Decoy

(Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images)

Rachel’s supposed Schwartz obsession continued for months. By the time she posted a photo with him “just because,” even commenters were starting to turn, agreeing with Katie’s assessment that she was a desperate fan girl.

In interviews conducted days before Scandoval broke, Rachel took every opportunity to sing Schwartz’s praises while bashing his recent ex-wife. Her excuse was that Katie was never a good friend, bringing up the way Ariana and Scheana Shay supported her in comparison. Considering this was a decoy for the affair with Ariana’s boyfriend, and what Rachel did to Scheana, it seems her interpretation of “friendship” was always skewed.

The Original Season 10 Finale

(Photo by: Casey Durkin/Bravo)

Watching Season 10 with knowledge of the Scandoval was a fascinating experience. Many VPR fans wondered if Rachel would’ve been the hero of the season otherwise. But judging by her actions in the original season finale, the answer seems to be no. It’s hard to imagine any world where her attitude towards Katie and Teri Maloney would be taken positively. Even viewers who don’t like Katie agreed that Rachel went too far, and that moms are off-limits.

Without Scandoval, Rachel may have seemed like a supportive friend during that conversation with Ariana about intimacy issues. Instead, to quote Andy Cohen, it came off diabolical. We may never know for sure if Scandoval-free Rachel would’ve been more of a hero than a villain. But her actions outside of the affair make it clear she was never totally innocent.

