Rachel Leviss Believes Kristen Doute Got ‘Hush Money’ Pump Rules Spinoff, To Stop James Kennedy Physical Abuse Allegations

Rachel Leviss dropped several bombshells during her interview on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, Just B. And the hits keep coming. Even former Vanderpump Rules stars aren’t immune.

Tom Sandoval’s former lover had some hot takes about her former fiancé, James Kennedy. And about Kristen Doute, who was in relationships with both James and Sandoval. What a tangled VPR web they weave.

Was Kristen paid off with a new show?

Rachel shared her theory that Kristen was paid to keep an alleged secret about James quiet. “Kristen was just starting to talk about her tumultuous relationship with James and what happened behind closed doors, and then all of a sudden she’s presented with this spinoff, which I believe is a way to silence her – to keep that under wraps – so that the longevity of Vanderpump Rules can continue,” Rachel opined.

As you may recall, Kristen and Stassi Schroeder were both fired for alleged racist behavior. But now Kristen has been cast in the Pump Rules spinoff. “There’s a physical abuse allegation with Kristen and James? People say something was cut out … you think a spinoff is good hush money for someone who was fired for an alleged racist act?” Bethenny asked.

“Yeah, I think she was in relation with Stassi and they both got fired at the same time. But I do believe what she has said about James … I’ve seen him be a violent person so I have no doubt that what she’s saying is true,” Rachel said. “I hope that one day it will come to light and there will be justice,” she added.

And, apparently Kristen owes a thank you card to Sandoval and Rachel. “It is interesting because the cast members that were fired and canceled at that time, now have this big comeback because this scandal is so salacious that we are the ultimate villains – Tom and I – and now they have a platform to redeem themselves,” Rachel stated.

