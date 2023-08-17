Scheana Shay Addresses Rumors She’s Using Ozempic

It’s cyclical in nature at this point. But every so often, a Bravolebrity goes public to comment on whether or not they are using Ozempic. The current weight loss craze has hooked many Real Housewives, for example Dolores Catania and Emily Simpson.

But what about the ladies of Vanderpump Rules? Well, Scheana Shay recently referenced the wonder drug during an episode of her Scheananigans podcast. Though it seemed like her comment about Ozempic was a roundabout way of making a dig at her former co-star Stassi Schroeder.

Scheana mentioned friends making “jokes” about using Ozempic to drop some baby weight after baby number two arrives. Coincidentally, Stassi made such comments while appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

According to a video shared by @stephwithdadeets via Instagram account @bywighellodrama, Stassi admitted to “really” wanting “to try” Ozempic once she gives birth.

“I think it’s safe and healthy,” and perhaps even “good for you … like taking vitamins,” she continued.

Well, that’s a stretch. But regardless of the veracity of what Stassi said, it’s rather obvious that Scheana was reacting to the comments on her own podcast.

While filming Scheananigans, Scheana mentioned Ozempic use and “friends” who have “made some jokes about it, [like], ‘Well after I have my next baby I’ll just get on Ozempic!’”

“I’m like, I don’t think that’s what it’s there for,” she added.

Indeed, the semaglutide was meant for diabetics and those needing to lose significant weight for health reasons.

As for Scheana, she denied using the medication herself. She said, “I’ve even had people ask me currently if I’m on Ozempic, and I’m like, absolutely not. Wouldn’t do it. Not for me.”

It’s an admirable stance in a world that glorifies instant gratification when it comes to weight loss. But certainly using the drug is not without risks. Botched star Terry Dubrow has warned of potential side effects of Ozempic use among his own patients.

