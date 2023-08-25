Jax Taylor Excited for Reality TV Return After ‘Much-Needed Break’

Scandoval is the gift that keeps on giving, especially to former Vanderpump Rules cast members. Jax Taylor, and his wife Brittany Cartwright, were axed from the series in 2020. But they, along with Kristen Doute, received a second shot at reality television fame. All because they spoke out about Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss’ affair.

Jax and Brittany hosted a “Watch With” VPR show on Peacock. Kristen, who was also fired from the series, filmed a scene with Ariana Madix for the Season 10 finale.

Now the trio is part of a Pump Rules spinoff. And Jax couldn’t be happier. The Messenger has the details.

Back in the saddle

“We’re very, very blessed to be in the position that we’re in right now,” Jax stated. Yes. Yes, you are.

“I’ve worked really, really hard in the last three years to get to this point that I am right now, right here where we’re sitting. I feel like I have so many great friends that are supportive. I’m just really happy to be in this spot,” he continued.

In 2021, the couple welcomed their son, Cruz. So, it was great timing for a break from the reality television grind.

“It was a much-needed break. I needed it for my mental well-being. I needed it,” Jax said. “I just needed it for so many reasons.”

An insider previously told all about the new series. “It’s about their friend group today and the next stages of their lives navigating new relationships. It will also follow Kristen and her boyfriend who co-host a podcast together,” the source explained. “They want to try for a family and marriage, and it will show all that. Jax and Brittany also want more kids and that will be shown.”

Brittany and Jax are also opening their own bar featuring the infamous beer cheese. So, let’s all get ready for the next stage in this crew’s journey towards maturity. Crossing my fingers that they get there someday.

In the meantime, Jax will appear in House of Villains on E!. That’s right, Jax will be competing with a bunch of other reality villains for a cash prize. Back to his natural habitat. Now that sounds interesting.

House of Villains premieres on E! on October 12, 2023, at 10/9c.

TELL US – ARE YOU GLAD THAT JAX IS RETURNING TO TV? ARE YOU GOING TO WATCH HOUSE OF VILLAINS? WHAT ABOUT THE PUMP RULES SPINOFF?