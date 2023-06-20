Real Housewives Complete Guide: Updates, Cast, Cities, Spin Offs

The Real Housewives franchise has come a long way since its inception in 2006. Over the last 17 years, the show has expanded to include over 10 cities and has inspired subsequent spin offs, such as Vanderpump Rules and Tamra’s OC Wedding.

If you’re looking for a Real Housewives guide, look no further. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the Real Housewives franchise.

Real Housewives Franchise and Cities

The ladies of Orange County kicked off what would become a juggernaut franchise. The Real Housewives of Orange County premiered in 2006 and followed the lives of five fabulous women living in an exclusive neighborhood in Southern California. The show is still a success today. Its 17th season premiered in June 2023.

The Real Housewives of New York City premiered in 2008 and has gone on to become one of the most beloved cities in the franchise. RHONY gave us so much! From Aviva Drescher throwing her prosthetic leg to Scary Island, it’s hard to ignore RHONY’s impact on pop culture.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta was the third installment in the franchise. It premiered on Bravo in the fall of 2008.

Next was the Real Housewives of New Jersey, which premiered in the spring of 2009.

In 2010, Bravo added three new Real Housewives shows to the franchise—Real Housewives of D.C., Real Housewives of Miami, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. RHODC and RHOM were not successful. In fact, RHODC only lasted one season. However, Real Housewives of Miami was rebooted in 2021 and is currently available on the streaming service Peacock.

In 2016, two new Real Housewives shows aired on Bravo—Real Housewives of Potomac and Real Housewives of Dallas.

In 2020, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City joined the mix and in 2022, Real Housewives of Dubai became the latest installment in the Real Housewives franchise.

Real Housewives Franchise Cast Members

The OG cast of RHOC starred Vicki Gunvalson, Jeana Keough, Kimberly Bryant, Lauri Peterson, and Jo De La Rosa. Since then, housewives have come and gone, including notable cast members such as Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow.

The OG cast of RHONY included Luann de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Alex McCord, Ramona Singer and Jill Zarin. In 2023, a brand new cast will kick off Season 14.

The current cast of RHOA features Shereé Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross.

The current cast of RHONJ stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jennifer Fessler.

The last season of RHOM consisted of Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova, and Lisa Hochstein.

The last season of RHOBH featured Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Diana Jenkins. Kathy Hilton was cast as a “Friend Of.”

The last season of RHOP featured Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, Robyn Dixon, and Candiace Dillard-Bassett.

The OG cast of RHOD starred Kary Brittingham, Stephanie Hollman, Tiffany Moon, Brandi Redmond, D’Andra Simmons and Kameron Westcot.

The last season of RHOSLC featured Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah.

RHODubai starred Chanel Ayan, Sara Al Madani, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Nina Ali and Caroline Stanbury.

Memorable Moments

Over the last two decades, the women of the Real Housewives have created some of the most iconic moments in reality TV history. From Vicki Gunvalson’s meltdown over the family van to Bethenny Frankel’s Miami meltdown, the Bravo ladies sure know how to keep viewers entertained.

Real Housewives Seasons

Over the years, and after several spin offs, the Real Housewives franchise has racked up dozens and dozens of seasons. Though most of the shows are going strong, Real Housewives of D.C. was cancelled after just one season. In this Real Housewives guide, you’ll find out just how many seasons have aired.

Real Housewives of Orange County: 17 Seasons

Real Housewives of New York: 13 Seasons

Real Housewives of Atlanta: 15 Seasons

Real Housewives of New Jersey: 13 Seasons

Real Housewives of D.C.: 1 Season

Real Housewives of Miami: 5 Seasons

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: 12 Seasons

Real Housewives of Dallas: 5 Seasons

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: 3 Seasons

Real Housewives of Dubai: 1 Season

Episodes

The first season of Real Housewives of Orange County only had 8 episodes, which left fans hungry for more. As the show grew, the network expanded the number of episodes per season. Like RHOC, many of the subsequent Housewives shows premiered with shorter seasons but grew as time went on. Now, fans can expect at least 16 episodes per season in a Real Housewives show.

Real Housewives Franchise Spinoffs

The Real Housewives franchise has inspired numerous spin offs. In this Real Housewives guide, you’ll find all the spin offs this franchise has produced.

