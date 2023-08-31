Stassi Schroeder Worried Second Baby Will ‘Disrupt’ Family Dynamic

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, are getting ready to welcome their second child. Daughter Hartford Clark will, no doubt, love being a big sister.

Recently, their new baby’s nursery sustained water damage from Hurricane Hilary. And in July, Hartford was rushed to the hospital because she was having trouble breathing. She was suffering from a high fever, mucus in her lungs, and pediatric asthma.

Stassi has some anxiety

Stassi appeared on Lala Kent’s podcast, Give Them Lala. Basically, she had some concerns about expanding her family. “I am worried that [having my second baby] is going to totally disrupt the things that I love about my life right now. I love my life right now and I love our little family,” Stassi said. She added, “I love how we handle Hartford and how we do things together.”

The expectant mom continued, “Everything I hear about having a second baby is that you don’t really get to spend time with your partner anymore because you are just separated. Each person is taking care of each kid and I am mainly worried about what that will do and how a second child will disrupt our flow.” It is certainly normal to have these worries.

What’s in a name?

The author also gave some insight into her new baby boy’s name. “So many people are dangerously close [when they guess] because I [previously] said I was inspired by a street in New York and that street was actually my first choice of baby names. So the name that everyone is guessing was my first choice before I came up with this other one,” Stassi said. “But this other one — which is similar to the street name — has an Italian tie to it. It makes it very special.”

Beau and Stassi finally tied the knot in Rome, Italy for their dream wedding. They previously got married in a simple backyard ceremony in 2020.

TELL US – SHOULD STASSI BE CONCERNED ABOUT HER FAMILY DYNAMIC CHANGING? WHAT NAME DO YOU THINK STASSI PICKED OUT FOR HER SON?