Lala Kent Addresses Rumors She’s ‘Fighting With’ Ariana Madix

Though Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules was explosive and mentally taxing for everyone directly and tangentially affected by the Scandoval of it all, it kind of seemed like Lala Kent was loving it – what with her sneaking suspicions being validated and an eventual boatload of “Send it to Darrell” money.

However, VPR Season 11 is currently filming and it looks like a lot of things have changed. Not in the way of everyone still being repulsed by lightning bolts and white nail polish! But apparently in the dynamics of the cast. There have been rumblings that Lala and Ariana Madix are on the outs. Lala addressed the speculation during an August Amazon Live.

The fans want to know if Lala and Ariana have beef

Between promoting some of her Amazon picks, Lala answered a question from a fan that’s been looming for weeks now. “Can you tell us if you are really fighting with Ariana because people won’t shut up about it?”

Lala first started out with some sarcasm and then expressed how difficult this season has been to film and kind of shied away from a definitive answer, instead urging everyone to tune in to see the shift in the cast, presumably caused by Tom Sandoval’s return after his affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss (who isn’t returning).

She responded, “No, I don’t know what you’re talking about,” as she made a facial expression that indicated otherwise. The mother of one smiled and clarified she was joking. She then encouraged her followers to watch the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules to get more insight into her friendship with Ariana.

“You guys are just going to have to see how this season plays out when it airs. It is the funkiest season I have ever filmed in my life,” stated Lala.

Lala says she’ll always choose her girls over ‘some guy’

When a different fan asked about it later in the Live, Lala did give a little bit more of an answer. She insinuated she and Ariana are on OK terms and that she’ll always choose chicks before poo-poo heads.

“How is your relationship with Ariana?” She responded, “All is good.”

“I just love girls. Love being around chicks, we may go toes, but guess what? I’m still going to choose to be around you than some guy.”

We’ll have to wait until early 2024 to find out if Lala and Ariana actually had beef and if Something About Her will have a sandwich named after said beef, but it seems like some friendship turmoil – and some drink tossing – will definitely be part of the drama.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK ARIANA AND LALA REALLY ARE “GOOD?” IF NOT, WHAT DO YOU THINK CAUSED THEM TO FIGHT?