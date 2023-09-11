Kenya Moore Reveals Plans To Adopt During RHOA Reunion

Kenya Moore is STILL going through “the world’s longest divorce” from her estranged husband, Marc Daly. The two also share ridiculously adorable four-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Daly, and unfortunately, have been battling in court over matters involving her as the divorce drags on. One thing Marc took issue with this season was when Marlo Hampton aggressively kicked Kenya’s hotel room door on the RHOA trip to Birmingham while Brooklyn was inside the room. This resulted in Kenya bringing a (blank) subpoena to The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 reunion. She always love a prop!

With how messy Kenya and Marc’s divorce and co-parenting have been, it’s probably best for everyone that Miss USA has definitively decided against using her and Marc’s frozen embryos to give Brooklyn the baby brother or sister she’s been asking to share a bunk bed with, though she did ponder it. Kenya revealed during the reunion that she now has plans to adopt.

Kenya has said it would be very risky for her to be pregnant again

Kenya and her dad, Ronald Grant, had a conversation during Season 15 about her plans to give Brooklyn a sibling. Ronald voiced concerns because Kenya was high-risk and had almost died during Brooklyn’s traumatic birth. She lost a large amount of blood and ended up having an hours-long emergency c-section. She shared during that conversation that she was looking into having a surrogate carry one of her and Marc’s embryos instead of carrying the pregnancy herself.

Kenya added in a confessional, “I never thought about all of those risks. I don’t want to put myself at risk to the point where I may not survive having another baby, and leaving Brooklyn and another child motherless.”

Kenya now plans to adopt

Andy Cohen asked, “Kenya, are you any closer to getting Brooklyn her bunk beds and a baby brother?” at the end of the Season 15 reunion. The RHOA star says Brooklyn “actually has switched it to wanting a baby sister,” and that she has made the decision to adopt.

Shereé Whitfield followed up by asking what age child Kenya hopes to bring home. She answered, “um, maybe three [or] four. Yeah, maybe right after you know they learn how to walk and talk.”

Whether she chooses to adopt a boy or girl, they will join a house of Gone With the Wind fabulosity. Plus, they will always have good hair days due to the supply of KENYA! MOORE! HAIR! CARE! at their disposal.

