Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s Sandwich Shop Opening ‘Moving Forward’

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix had hoped that their new business would be open by now. Their sandwich shop, Something About Her, was originally scheduled to launch in late summer.

But problems with city permits delayed the opening. The cute patio and awning have been removed. The window blinds are closed, and there is no sign in sight. There hasn’t been any further construction work done at the shop for over a month. Some fans are wondering if the eatery will just be a shooting location for Pump Rules.

There’s something about this story

But never fear! Radar reported that Something About Her will eventually open to the public. Several insiders claim that Ariana and Katie are planning to open the shop, and “are eager” to do it as soon as they possibly can.

A source stated, “Plans to open the restaurant are moving forward.” Another explained that all the delays are “all normal opening drama stuff that always happens in the food world.”

And a third insider said that there have been issues with “permits.” The source continued, “I know they are eager to get their shop open as soon as they can.”

Fans were worried in July, when construction workers took down the outdoor patio and awning. The duo sold a mountain of merch to raise funds for the venture. Former The Hills star Spencer Pratt, who has nothing to do with this situation, weighed in. Sigh. He accused the ladies of using Something About Her as a “front for a merch grab.”

Katie spoke out about the frustrations of trying to get the doors open. “It’s the Minutia of it all,” she stated. Plus, Ariana is a contestant on Dancing with the Stars and also has brand deals since Scandoval exploded. She is booked and busy.

So, in closing, good sandwiches come to those who wait.

