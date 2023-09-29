Real Housewives Feuds That Got Ugly On Social Media

For as long as time, Real Housewives have been bringing their beef to their multiple social media platforms in hopes of settling silly disagreements. Over the different franchises, there have been multiple instances where a feud has really been blown out of proportion, all thanks to posting it on the grid or tweeting a snarky response. Sometimes the fights feel manufactured, but other times these Bravo stars are downright pissed and ready to let everybody know about it whether they want to or not.

Ryan Boyajian Calls Out Tamra Judge’s Son

Jennifer Pedranti is the newest star of the Real Housewives of Orange County. However, it is her slimy boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, who is making a real splash. The current season has shown Tamra Judge really having a go at Jen’s rocky , I mean perfect, relationship with the gym rat. In recent episodes, Tamra made it her mission to concern herself with Jen’s issue, and it seems Ryan’s had enough. The sketchy boyfriend took to his Instagram Story to share a quip with Tammy Sue. “The only Ryan whose behavior Tamra should be concerned with,” he wrote below a photo of Tamra’s son, Ryan Vieth.

Ryan V has been anything but the perfect son, as fans have witnessed over the years. Between posting cringey dick picks, threatening his ex-wife, and frankly being quite the mooch, Ryan B clearly hit a sore spot (I feel like we have a boyband thing going on here.)

Gia Puts Melissa’s Antics on Display

Each and every day, Melissa Gorga tried her best to make it known that she and her husband, Joe Gorga, did everything they could to mend relationships with the Giudice clan. That is, until they boycotted Teresa Giudice’s wedding. The feud between the Gorgas and Giudices is overplayed, yet Gia Giudice took it upon herself to reignite it while speaking on her mother’s podcast, Namaste B$tches. There is something icky about a niece going after her aunt publicly, but Gia did it anyway.

Gai took her fight with her aunt and uncle out of the TV and two the streets when she revealed, “One day, I guess, somebody told me she posted something about me, so I went to go look, and I was like, ‘I’m blocked on everything,’ so I’m blocked from everything from her.” The feud took a step further when Joe Gorga posted a photo of him and Joe Giudice, Gia’s father.

The Rutgers alum commented on the post. “This is honestly comical knowing you were with him for not even 5 minutes, and we’re able to have somebody take a video of the interaction,” she wrote. “Meanwhile, all you have done is talked so poorly about my father. you are such an opportunist to take advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see my father and use it for a post.” It seems Teresa’s toxic behavior has dripped over to her daughter—yikes!

Lisa vs. the RHODubai

God love Lisa Rinna, as she’s never afraid to gossip about anyone, even if they aren’t on the same franchise as her. The drama started after an episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when Lisa found herself writing another questionable Instagram post regarding her fallout with Garcelle Beauvais.

In her tirade, Lisa wrote, “We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle we are all of a sudden called racist. And if you are just so triggered by our show and a lot of you p**sies are go watch Dubai.” It didn’t take too long before the cast of Dubai replied with some not-so-kind words of their own. Chanel Ayan clapped back, writing on Twitter, “Rinna Africa called, and they want their lips back! Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth.”

Lesa Milan also responded, tweeting, “She does not want this heat, we’re not BH .. we will drag her from right up off that doctor’s table to the desert!”

Teddi Drags OG Vicki

Any other Bravo fans watching I Love That for You on Showtime with Vanessa Bayer? It’s about a girl who scams her way into a job by lying about having cancer. Just feels so familiar. — Teddi Mellencamp (@TeddiMellencamp) June 22, 2022 Teddi Mellencamp/Twitter

I’m not sure where their animosity stemmed from, but it is clear that Vicki Gunvalson and Teddi Mellencamp won’t be two peas in a pod anytime soon. In June 2022, Vicki chose to bash Teddi’s podcast with Tamra, telling ET, ​​”I don’t know Teddi Mellencamp, but I don’t like Teddi Mellencamp. Something about her bugs me.” Seems like the green-eyed monster is rearing its ugly head.

Soon after Vicki’s confession, Teddi took to Twitter, writing, “Any other Bravo fans watching I Love That for You on Showtime with Vanessa Bayer? It’s about a girl who scams her way into a job by lying about having cancer. Just feels so familiar.”

Shots fired! Teddi’s statement was a jab at Vicki’s relationship with Brooks Ayers, who famously lied about having cancer. Naturally, Vicki made sure to have the last word writing, “Wow…Low blow! You know nothing about what transpired with my x. This is why you only lasted 3 years… ME…14!”

