Lala Kent ‘Peaceful’ and Ariana Madix ‘Thriving’ Post-Scandoval

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules didn’t turn out like anyone expected. After the Scandoval fallout, Rachel Leviss dipped out of the show. The Pump Rules cast no doubt expected her to show up and be slammed some more for having an affair with Tom Sandoval.

So, when they realized that they wouldn’t be able to fight with Rachel all season, they went to the next step. While most VPR fans expected the cast to blast Sandoval, it seems like he is slowly inching back into the group. Only his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, and her business partner, Katie Maloney, have iced him out.

Now Lala Kent is providing an update on the cast. And the ladies are shining after the darkness of Scandoval. The Messenger has the details.

Ariana is making magic in the ballroom

Ariana, who is competing on Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, is fulfilling a dream. “She’s definitely thriving. This is the best thing that ever happened to her,” Lala said.

And Ariana’s new man, Daniel Wai, is in the ballroom to root for her. Although Lala has only met him once, “He seems like a very nice guy.”

Last season, viewers saw a newly-single Katie Maloney hit the town with Lala. Katie was divorced from Tom Schwartz, and ready to enjoy herself. Fans might see Katie “out being single,” Lala shared.

What does a “peaceful” Lala do?

While we won’t see Lala dating, we will see her friendship with her bestie, and neighbor, Scheana Shay. “Scheana and I have really crossed into a new level of friendship. It’s like, our moms are friends. My brother is friends with her sister’s boyfriend. It’s very deep-rooted now, and she kind of now understands the type of person I am,” Lala explained. “I don’t get sick of her. She just understands the way I work now, which is great.”

After dealing with a difficult split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, Lala is in a better place. “I did a lot of healing since the last season and did a lot of checking myself. So I wouldn’t say that I’m fearful or nervous or angry,” she stated. “I wouldn’t say that I’m any of those things. I’m in a very peaceful place and I don’t want my personal experience to be the end all, be all with every other experience in life, you know?” She added, “So I’ve had to let go of a lot.”

I’m glad that Lala has healed, but I’m not sure what to do with a peaceful and grounded Lala. Hopefully, Lala will still stir up some drama on Season 11 of Pump Rules.

