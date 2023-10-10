Lala Kent Promises ‘Very Strange’ Season of Vanderpump Rules Post-Scandoval

Vanderpump Rules fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming season. It’s everything that’s happened since Scandoval broke, and the dynamic in the group has changed drastically since Ariana Madix dumped Tom Sandoval for hooking up with Rachel Leviss over a period of months.

Naturally, fans of the show come for the long-term friendships that are the biggest draw. So the gang up against Sandoval, though warranted, is something totally different.

Scandoval made the cast “crumble”

Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay spoke to PopCulture.com about Season 11, which is said to premiere in early 2024.

The girls agreed that the group dynamic will be “very different” as the group continues to rally behind Ariana. Those are the “real” friendships that fans tune in for. Interestingly, the cast has not yet seen the footage.

“It’ll be very different,” Lala said. “It was a very strange season.”

The Give Them Lala podcast host added, “We’re usually very resilient. There’s nothing that has ever really just made us crumble. And there finally was something that made everyone crumble. And it’s very strange to attempt to put the pieces back together, especially when it’s a dear friend who’s also one of our girls. You want to rally behind her.”

The cheating aspect of it all had to have been difficult for Lala, who dealt with Randall Emmett’s affairs. The fallout of Rachel and Tom’s betrayal left the Give Them Beauty Lala founder with a heaviness.

“It was the first time I felt very numb to everything,” she revealed.

When filming was ongoing for Season 11, the group was forced to interact with Sandoval. Fans observed that the cast started to accept him back into the group. Scheana, most noticeably, had trouble cutting the Vanderpump Rules villain out of her life.

There will be other issues to tackle. Katie Maloney is still navigating her separation from Tom Schwartz while trying to open a sandwich shop with Ariana. Ariana’s new boyfriend, Daniel Wai, will make an appearance as well.

Expect an exciting, but “strange” season.

