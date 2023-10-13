Ariana Madix Bringing Back ‘Hidden’ Part of Self on Dancing with the Stars

Who knew that Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix would shine in the ballroom? Her most recent performance on Dancing with the Stars left her tied at the top of the leaderboard with Jason Mraz, scoring 34 points out of 40. She even danced in flats due to a foot injury.

Ariana and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, danced a graceful quickstep to The Supremes hit You Can’t Hurry Love. She dedicated the dance to her late father, who was a Motown fan. In her package for the episode, Ariana stated, “In some sense, I’d like to think that he can see me. The quickstep is way harder than I thought it was gonna be, and I’m trying to take Carrie Ann’s [Inaba] advice and really finish those movements, ’cause tonight I’m doing this for my dad.”

Now Ariana is sharing about how the show has helped her rediscover herself. The Messenger has the details.

Ariana has tapped into her creativity

“I think that I have always been someone who expresses myself creatively. But over the years sometimes I feel like maybe I lost that part of myself a little bit,” the Pump Rules star explained. “And getting to do this show, I feel like every week I’m getting to bring back that part of me that was always there but somehow got hidden.”

It probably was hidden because her partner, Tom Sandoval, insisted on stealing the entire spotlight. He launched his podcast, Everybody Loves Tom, right after Ariana’s DWTS debut. Sandoval is parched.

Meanwhile, Ariana has plenty of support from her co-stars. “All the girls have been incredible. Scheana [Shay] has been a huge support,” Ariana said. And Scheana’s two-year-old daughter is also rooting for Ariana.

“Summer [Davies]— little Summer’s been a big support. She’s been watching videos,” she stated. “The other day I was over there, and we were watching some dances.

“And she pointed to me, she’s like, ‘Auntie Unicorn!’ Scheana was like, ‘Yeah that’s right, Auntie Unicorn’s gonna be on that show!'” That is so sweet!

Hopefully, Summer will be in the audience for Disney 100 Week.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.

