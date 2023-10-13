Jax Taylor Says Ariana Madix Is the ‘Number One Guy in the Group’

Even though it started out pretty rough, 2023 has been a breakout year for Ariana Madix. She may have been done dirty by Tom Sandoval, but Ariana has come out a shining star. Not only was she invited to the Whitehouse Correspondents’ Annual Dinner in April, but she was cast in a Lifetime movie and found a brand new boyfriend. And now she’s having the time of her life competing on Dancing with the Stars.

On October 12, Ariana’s former Vanderpump Rules co-star Jax Taylor was a guest on Watch What Happens Live. During a game of “Do You Regret It?” host Andy Cohen asked whether Jax regretted saying he was the “Number One guy in the group.” Jax responded with an emphatic, “F*ck, no!”

Andy went on to ask who would be the Number One these days. After ruling out James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, Jax declared, “Ariana’s the number one guy in that group.” He’s not wrong.

Jax predicts a bright future for Ariana

Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi

Ariana’s successfully extracted herself from the pile of manure that was her life with Sandoval. Even though she and her ex still share the Valley Village home they bought back in 2019, they live in separate parts of the house, never seeing or speaking to each other.

Why doesn’t one of them just move out? Why don’t they sell the house? That must be miserable. It must be especially awkward if/when Ariana’s new guy Daniel Wai comes over. Or maybe he doesn’t.

At any rate, Ariana’s certainly living the age-old adage, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” And I always add, “And have a party.” She’s definitely the Phoenix rising out of the flames, a bright symbol of vindication for every woman who’s ever been cheated on.

And Tom? He’s still splashing around in the mud puddle, trying desperately to be relevant and “cool” with his white nail polish and his stupid cover band, The Most Extras.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH JAX THAT ARIANA’S THE NUMBER ONE ‘GUY’ OF THE GROUP?