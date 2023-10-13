Kevin Costner’s Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner Could Join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Well, I guess this could be fun for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Big-time movie and television star Kevin Costner recently got divorced. It was a difficult battle that played out in the media, putting Kevin’s personal life in the public eye. Kevin’s former spouse Christine Baumgartner went from lowkey wife to high key divorcée.

Now that Christine is out on her own, she might be getting herself a job. Rumor has it that Bravo is sniffing around her front door. Christine might have lost the diamond wedding ring, but is another diamond in her future? Should Kyle Richards be concerned someone is coming in to swipe her spotlight? Radar has the details.

All I want to know is if Rip Wheeler will show up

Rumors are swirling that ex-Mrs. Costner could find herself saying a tagline. While we know Season 13 is set to debut at the end of October, obviously Season 14 casting hasn’t been done. But that doesn’t mean Christine’s name hasn’t been in executives’ mouths.

An insider shared, “It’s a bit premature to talk casting.” They also said producers haven’t “reached out to anyone at this stage.” The streets started whispering about Christine when the National Enquirer had a source who said, “Producers are eyeing Christine with keen interest, seeing her as a captivating addition that could inject a fresh dose of vigor into the tired reality series.” A “fresh dose of vigor” might be letting go of Dorit Kemsley, but that’s another conversation.

The insider added, “Her affiliation with a Hollywood legend grants her a certain allure, adding an extra layer of intrigue to her potential role on the show.” It looks like they not only want Christine, they want her buddies who could show up a la Jamie Lee Curtis for Kyle.

“She’s a potent blend of beauty, financial prowess, and a Rolodex stocked with A-list names,” the source continued. “This would place her on a pedestal above the current ensemble.” Oh yes, well Kyle would definitely not appreciate someone above her current pedestal.

Harry Hamlin who?

“While Lisa Rinna’s link to Harry Hamlin was a coup, let’s face it, Kevin’s star power outshines Harry’s by a mile,” they said. Let’s not forget Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino was on last season, but most of us did in fact forget.

It might be fun to get a different face next season, stay tuned.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WOULD YOU WANT CHRISTINE ON RHOBH? WOULD THE OTHER LADIES BE INTIMIDATED BY HER?