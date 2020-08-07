Rihanna Is “Proud Of” Real Housewives Of Potomac Star Karen Huger; Says Garcelle Beauvais Is “A Real One” On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Celebrities fan out over reality TV stars too. We all know how much Jerry O’Connell, Chrissy Teigen, S.E. Cupp, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Rapaport, and Meghan McCain love to watch Bravo. They are always offering up their opinions on the drama.

Recently Seth Rogen talked about his love for Below Deck. And, now, Rihanna is naming her favorite Real Housewives stars.

The Twitter account Real Housewives Heaven shared screenshots from an Instagram Live session that Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger had with Luenell. Not only did rihanna tune in, but she also shared her commentary as the conversation progressed.

At one point, Rihanna commented, “Oh shooooot!!! Kareeennnnnn.” During another moment in the conversation, Rihanna wrote, “Proud of you Karen,” but it’s unclear what she was referring to specifically (just based on the screenshots alone).

On Instagram, Karen reacted saying “so fun.” On Twitter, she wrote, “The power of sisterhood truly lifting and building one another is truly UNSTOPPABLE thank you Rihanna” in addition to tweeting “thank you.”

She also gave a shout out to the newest Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais, commenting, “Garcelle a real one.” In response, Garcelle tweeted, “This is beyond!!! #riri.”

Rihanna’s Bravo fandom isn’t too shocking for anyone who has been paying attention to her Instagram activity. In addition to following Karen on Instagram, Rihanna also follows Beverly Hills Housewives Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley, presumably for the fashion.

RiRi follows Dorinda Medley from Real Housewives of New York, Real Housewives of Atlanta friend Tanya Sam, and Vanderpump Rules OG Katie Maloney. That is quite the random list of people to fan out over. Weirdly, she doesn’t even follow Garcelle… not yet, anyway.

She’s also following Gigi Hadid, who has become a superstar in her own right, but she did get a lot of initial exposure filming with her mom Yolanda Hadid when she was a cast member on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Check out the Reality Tea Merchandise Store to buy clothes, accessories, mugs, and more!

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT RIHANNA’S REAL HOUSEWIVES FAVORITES? ARE YOU SURPRISED BY HER CHOICES?

[Photo Credit: Jackson Lee/GC Images]