Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

As expected, the royal wedding of Real Housewives of New Jersey has come and gone with an unfathomable amount of drama accompanying it. In fact, Teresa Giudice’s over-the-top hairstyle pretty much epitomizes the chaos of the event. Anything involving the Giudice/Gorga family is never without drama, and Tre’s controversial wedding to Luis Ruelas was not going to be an exception.

Tre’s guest list was seemingly changing up until the point she walked down the aisle. Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider, despite their rocky pasts with Tre, were able to snag invites. Dina Manzo, Tre’s longtime friend, dropped out of the wedding last minute after an alleged falling out. Meanwhile, Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin somehow snagged bridesmaids’ dresses at the event. Most dramatically, Tre’s only living family Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga didn’t go to the event.

The Gorgas are always acting embarrassing. Sure, Tre’s a tough cookie to crack, but they’re just too comfortable riding her wave of success. It’s sure to make the next season of RHONJ absolutely can’t-miss TV, but it is sad for the family. Aside from Luis, the one person who knows what it feels like to marry into the Gorga family is Juicy Joe Giudice. He’s had plenty of issues with the family in the past, so he wasn’t shocked at the Gorgas’ public displays of embarrassment at the wedding of the year.

Juicy spoke to Us Weekly about his ex-wife’s marriage and had nothing but nice things to say. Sure, their marriage was a mess, but who would have thought that Tre and Juicy would be the poster children for amicable divorcees? Joe said he was so happy for his ex and sang praises for Luis. He even said his ex-wife looked like a “princess” with her mountain of hair, which is honestly super sweet.

As for the Gorgas, Joe wasn’t “surprised” that they ditched Tre’s wedding at the last possible second. “They’re unpredictable,” Juicy said. “I wish [Luis] luck with his new in-laws.” Juicy has been through a lot in the past few years, but not having to interact with the Gorgas anymore is probably one of his biggest personal wins. However, he won’t stop throwing a little shade at his former in-laws here and there.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]