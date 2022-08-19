Kandi Burruss Calls Marlo Hampton “A Hypocrite” After Marlo Slammed Ralph Pittman For Not Adopting Drew Sidora’s Son

Marlo Hampton finally received her peach this season on Real Housewives of Atlanta, and she has been pulling out all the stops to keep it. Kenya Moore and Marlo are feuding again, and Kenya called Marlo the “villain” of Season 14.

RHOA co-star Sheree Whitfield and Marlo called Kandi Burruss a “ho.” Kandi called out Marlo for her comments about Kandi’s past. Maybe people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. There has been a ton of chatter about Marlo’s past.

Marlo is also dealing with some family problems. After taking on the duty of raising her two nephews and being their “Mauntie,” Marlo sent the boys to her sister’s home to stay for 30 days. One of the boys punched a hole in the wall, so there was some intense behavior at home. Marlo confided in Kandi about what was happening with her nephews.

Meanwhile, Drew Sidora is still dealing with problems in her marriage to Ralph Pittman. Drew wants Ralph to adopt her son, Josiah. Ralph was all in about the idea until he wasn’t.

And all these issues exploded during the RHOA couples’ trip to Jamaica. When Ralph announced that he decided against adopting Josiah during a group dinner, Marlo was furious.

That led to an argument between Marlo and Kandi. Marlo came after Kandi’s husband, Todd Tucker, and her career, saying that she was only well-known in Atlanta. Kandi responded, “Did she just say, ‘I’m only known in Atlanta!?’ Bitch, I’m worldwide!” Iconic! And now Kandi is selling the merch to prove it. Kandi never misses a beat or a bag, as her tagline proclaims.

According to Reality Blurb!, Kandi dissed Marlo for her comments on the RHOA: After Show. “[Marlo] was saying he was putting Josiah in limbo, and I felt like, by her caring for the boys, giving them that lifestyle, and doing all those things for them and then putting them out, it was the same thing,” Kandi explained. “And I’m like, ‘You’re a hypocrite.’”

Marlo told Ralph that he was was “deada–” wrong for not adopting Josiah. “That took me out. You don’t have the right to say anything when I’m talking to Ralph because that hit home for me,” Marlo stated. “Stay in your lane: Writing songs and providing for people.”

Kandi has repeatedly claimed that Todd brings in plenty of money, but that hasn’t stopped Marlo from saying otherwise. “It bothered me, and it hurt me because [Kandi] went too far,” Marlo said. “And I mean, we both went too far.” Ralph’s decision made Marlo so upset because it reminded her of her past.

Marlo continued, “She just seemed so caring and concerned, and just genuine, I’m telling you, the most genuine I’d ever seen, but obviously it was bullsh-t because how would you dare bring this up at a table with some guy that [Kenya Moore] done picked up on the island, just everyone at the table that I hadn’t even talked to about this?”

Drew sided with Kandi about the ugly dinner argument. “All she’s been talking about is being this mauntie and she was really embracing it, and it was like, as a parent, we know when things get difficult with your kids, you can’t just send them away or just close the door, so I felt for them,” Drew remarked. “I felt like that wasn’t necessarily the right thing to do as a parent figure in their life.”

It turns out that Ralph surprised someone else at the dinner table that night with his decision: Drew. “I just felt like I wish that had been a conversation between the two of us you know because I felt blindsided,” Drew said. “If he never would’ve said, ‘I’m going to adopt him,’ then I probably wouldn’t have had an issue with it but… He had made this grand decision and then flipped,” she added.

TELL US- IS MARLO A HYPOCRITE? SHOULD KANDI HAVE KEPT THE INFO ABOUT MARLO’S NEPHEWS TO HERSELF?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]