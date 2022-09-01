My Real Housewives Of New Jersey Dream Cast

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 is filming and raring to go. Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas officially tied the knot last month and Tre looked like a New Jersey princess wedding topper. Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga did not attend Teresa’s nuptials so we know the drama between Tre and Melissa will be wild (as always) next season. But we’ve seen this play out before. There’s so much bad blood between the Gorga and Giudice families that it’s tired. What if we could concoct our own New Jersey cast instead? Following is my dream RHONJ cast, please share yours in the comments!

Caroline Manzo

Let me tell you a-something about Caroline Manzo. She’s a RHONJ OG who needs to come back. Caroline is one of few people who can stand up to Teresa’s faulty illusions and illogical arguments. Caroline and her family are stereotypical Jersey royalty. She left too soon and is the only person who can knock Tre down some much needed pegs!

Jaqueline Laurita

Jaqueline Laurita has the family connection to Caroline, and Jersey is all about family! That’s why the drama on this show is sometimes too tragic to take in. But Jacqueline and Caroline always got along. Not to mention, Tre stated earlier this year that she’d actually be open to mending fences with Jacqueline. These two had a real friendship and I’d love to see that play out again.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi-Lavalle

There is one person who represents stereotypes about New Jersey women on the level of Teresa – and that’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi from Jersey Shore! Hiring Snooki would guarantee the party was here! If there’s anyone outside RHONJ who understands the job of a Housewife, it would be Nicole. Andy Cohen might not want her on the show, but we know he’s been wrong before!

Barbara Kavovit

Barbara Kavovit may have only made it one season on Real Housewives of New York, but she could last on RHONJ. Barbara is no b.s., a smart business woman, and works in construction. Think of all the storylines she could move forward with the husbands of New Jersey?!

Rosie Pierri

I will admit I have a serious love-hate relationship with pretty much everyone on RHONJ. The only person I appreciated unconditionally was Rosie Pierri, Teresa’s cousin. Do you hear that? Who’s yellin’? Oh, this time it’s Teresa because we all know how she feels about the Wakile family! But that’s exactly why I want to see Rosie here. Let’s get Rosie on the show to force Tre to look in the mirror.

Teresa Giudice

I may not be the biggest Tre fan, but if it comes down to Tre or Melissa, Melissa has to go. This was Teresa’s show first. Plus it seems like Bravo will never fire her. So, Teresa is always going to be a part of New Jersey. I just think the show would be better if we cast the above people to keep her in check. Besides, Tre has said before, the show is about her, so looks like she’s going down with the ship. Alright, your turn!

[Photo Credit: Alex Martinez/Bravo]