Top Meme-Worthy Real Housewives Moments

Sometimes Housewives are the gifts that keep on giving. We stan a memorable moment that we can use in our own lives, even if no one knows what we might be referring to. During any given season there could be phrase or gesture that sticks with us and provides entertainment for many years to come.

It’s time to review some of the Real Housewives moments that have transcended Bravo and become legendary and or as the kids say… memeworthy.

Dorinda Medley – I Made It Nice!

When Dorinda Medley joined Real Housewives of New York she brought along her Berkshires palace, fondly known as Bluestone Manor. Dorinda invited the ladies for a relaxing getaway, they promptly turned it into a shit show. After Dorinda discovered Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer gossiping (shocker) behind her back, she let loose some words that immediately became what everyone says when they feel disappointment. Whilst holding a bottle of vodka high in the air, Dorinda proclaimed, “I Cooked, I Decorated, I Made It Nice!”. That one phrase spawned a book, a radio show, and what my mother says every holiday.

Teresa Giudice – The Table Flip

When Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice flipped a table at a cast dinner, the game was changed forever. Maybe you didn’t watch reality television, maybe you don’t even have tv, but guaranteed there is someone in your life that has heard of the RHONJ table flip and PROSTITUTION WHORE. Poor Beverly Ann Merrill Danielle Staub could only watch as she was covered in salad dressing and replay the moment where Andy Cohen fell in love repeatedly in her head for the next 10 years.

Kenya Moore – Gone With The Wind Fabulous

It was all eyes on Ms. Kenya Moore when the Real Housewives of Atlanta star uttered one of her most famous lines. In a clash with former co-star Porsha Williams, Porsha started telling a story about an early encounter the two had while on vacation. Porsha called Kenya ghetto and used her age as an insult. Kenya asserted she has been “in the business” for years and is still fabulous throughout the contentious exchange.The point was marked with two twirls and Kenya said she was, “Gone With the Wind fabulous, OK? Thank you.” Also, Beyonce clocked it and that’s all we need to know about that.

Kim Richards and Kyle Richards – SLUT PIG!

Once upon a time, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills had a new girl by the name of Brandi Glanville. To say Brandi was initially mistreated by the group is a severe understatement. But Brandi suffered the plight of tall, attractive women in Beverly Hills, she was immediately hated. Nothing proved that more than Kim and Kyle Richards’ mean girl antics at a game night party thrown by Dana Wilkey. Kim took 987 trips to the bathroom and Brandi, being no dummy, called it out. What transpired was Kim hiding Brandi’s crutches, basically trapping her in a chair and then dual finger-pointing by the Richards sisters and being labeled a slut pig. It became so popular, there’s an entire Etsy category devoted to Slut Pig swag.

Taylor Armstrong and Kyle Richards – Smudge the Cat

Hands down the most famous memeworthy moment became a huge international sensation and we owe it all to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Taylor Armstrong. Taylor had been suffering in her marriage for quite some time and was basically coming apart at the seams. She targeted Camille Donatacci Grammer Meyer because ‘ol Camille revealed Taylor’s husband was allegedly being abusive, which caused Tay even more problems. When Taylor and Camille came face to face at a wine event, the wine got the upper hand and Taylor went down to Drunk Town. In a heated argument, she was being held back by Kyle and pointing at… Smudge the Cat? Yes, this terribly dramatic interaction was paired with an irritated white cat and used as a source of hilarity worldwide. Many people who used variations of the meme had no idea they were so closely related to the Real Housewives universe. Thank you Taylor and thank you Smudge!

[Photo Credit: Shed Media/Peacock]