Scheana Shay Says She “Didn’t See” Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss Hook Up At Her Wedding

I need Andy Cohen and a camera, NOW! The drama that has been revolving around the Vanderpump Rules crew these past few weeks has been juicy, juicy, juicy! With all the breakups, the makeups, the alleged cheating rumors, and everything in between, we’re certainly in for a very good season.

In case you missed it, couples Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are no longer together — announcing their split back in March. In addition to that, DJ James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss announced their break-up in December of 2021. With all four VPR co-stars finally single, there’s sure to be some mingling… maybe even a little with each other?

Back in August, it was reported that co-stars Tom and Raquel hooked up during the very popular music festival, Coachella. Tom denied those rumors tweeting, Guys hate to break it to you but I wasn’t at Coachella.” Whew. That sure would’ve made things messy, messy, messy during filming.

Although Tom denied hooking up on that instance — additional reports are sharing that the two did in fact hook up most recently at Scheana Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies. A source shared, “Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved. Which never leads to bad decisions. Said nobody ever. You know how weddings go. And both Tom and Raquel were part of the wedding party.” Woah. This is madness — especially because Katie was also in attendance at the Cancun wedding… even though it appeared she may have skipped the wedding altogether (maybe due to a little behind-the-scenes drama we’re not privy to yet).

But I hate to break it to you… Scheana has come forward to address the hook up rumors adding that she didn’t see anything sexual happening between the two co-stars during her ceremony — in fact, she only saw them “talking”. “I did not see anything further than that, but I heard.”

Heard what, Scheana? Because we all want to know. Cheating allegations and hook up rumors amongst this group are normal — especially among the guys. There’s always someone airing out their dirty laundry. I mean literally, all of them. Jax Taylor has been in mess, Jax has even thrown his (former?) bestie Tom Sandavol under the bus a few times… Schwartz and James have been in the hot seat for cheating too.

At this point, it’s par for the course. However, things are a little different this time with everyone being single. Whew, I hope they’re ready to talk about it because I know the viewers are.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE HOOK UP RUMORS REGARDING SCHWARTZ AND RAQUEL? DO YOU BELIEVE THEM?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]