Katie Maloney Reportedly Blames Scheana Shay For Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss Hookup

Do the witches of WeHo even understand that without Scheana Shay their rise to fame on Vanderpump Rules wouldn’t have happened? We’re coming up on VPR’s 10th Season, and Katie Maloney is taking out her marital (and post-marital) frustrations on Shi-Shu once again. It’s almost like no one has ever expected Tom Schwartz to have control over his own actions or something.

According to Page Six, a production source revealed that, “Raquel [Leviss] and Schwartz 100 percent hooked up during Scheana’s wedding.”

“Katie is mad at Scheana because she believes Scheana is responsible for Raquel and Schwartz hooking up,” the production member added. The source explained that both Raquel and Tom are “super easygoing” and “can be a bit passive” at times.

“So who was going to make the first move?” the source asked, adding, “Katie thinks Scheana’s encouragement gave Raquel and Schwartz the green light to explore a connection.” An Olympic level reach. As if either Raquel or Tom needs an excuse to hook up with anyone. And I do mean anyone.

The source went on to add that Katie is “very annoyed over the situation” — and not just because her estranged husband is exploring his options. “She’s just annoyed because he decided to hook up with a girl in their circle of friends,” the insider revealed. “She’s blaming Scheana.”

That said, a second source revealed to Page Six that Katieeee was in fact the first person to give Tom and Raquel her blessing. Go ahead and read that again.

“She planted the seed,” the follow-up insider shared. “Katie initially put the idea out there. She told Scheana, ‘They’d be really cute together.’ Scheana simply relayed the message later on to Raquel: ‘Katie thinks that you and Schwartz would make a really good match and gave her blessing.’”

So basically, Katie played herself. Once again. The mystery source also pointed out, “It’s quite odd that Katie is aiming her angst at Scheana even though Scheana didn’t make out with anyone.” Well, except at the altar with that guy who left his kids for a workout app and a Bravo star in another hemisphere. But let’s not go there.

