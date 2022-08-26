Lisa Vanderpump Skips Scheana Shay’s Wedding, Says “Going To One Was Enough”

Wedding bells were ringing, and Bravo’s cameras were rolling as Scheana Shay and Brock Davies officially tied the knot earlier this week. After four years together, the Vanderpump Rules stars threw a massive destination wedding in Cancun for their family, friends, and fellow reality TV stars. The over-the-top celebration had over 100 guests, but one crucial person was missing from the festivities — Lisa Vanderpump.

If it weren’t for Lisa Vanderpump and her restaurants, we probably wouldn’t even care about this wedding. It seems pretty important for her to be there, right? So, why skip out on the wedding of one of your beloved old employees and longtime costars?

It turns out that Lisa had a valid reason. She plain and simply didn’t want to go. An insider from Hollywood Life says that LVP didn’t feel it was necessary to fly to Cancun for this wedding. According to the source, Lisa said she “already went to one wedding for Scheana and that was enough.”

Sheesh — that’s harsh, even for LVP. And, of course, she’s referencing Scheana’s first marriage to Michael Shay. The two said, “I do,” in 2014 and divorced three years later.

Although LVP has been primarily supportive of Scheana’s rollercoaster love life over the last nine seasons of reality TV, she hasn’t been overly supportive of her newfound romance with Brock. For example, when she found out that the two were expecting a baby, LVP said she was surprised to see her commit.

“Scheana does fall in love pretty often, as we know. So, the fact that she really kind of made this commitment,” Lisa said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last year. “One minute she was freezing her eggs, the next they’re fertilized, and she’s going to be ready to pop soon,” she continued.

Lisa may have skipped out on the wedding, but in her defense, Scheana and Brock chose to have a destination wedding in a different country on a Tuesday. Seriously, they got married on what ordinary people consider a workday, and that’s wildly inconvenient. However, tons of Vanderpump Rules cast members, both past and present, managed to make the trip down to Mexico in the middle of the week to celebrate love and grab some camera time.

Cast members Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Raquel Leviss were all a part of the wedding party. In addition, Katie Maloney and James Kennedy were in attendance, along with former Pump Rules cast members Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, and Peter Madrigal.

The same insider that spoke about Lisa skipping the wedding also claimed to have spotted Tom Schwartz and Raquel cozying it up near a seafood buffet. That seems a bit awkward, considering both of their exes were also at the wedding, but maybe that’s a clue as to what we can expect to see in season 10. New chapters are starting for everyone.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT LVP SKIPPING SCHEANA’S WEDDING? DO YOU THINK HER REASONING WAS SHADY? ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO SEASON 10 OF VANDERPUMP RULES?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]