Here’s The Reality TV Shows I’m Watching This Week

Back again with what I’m watching this week! Football season is officially under way and I’ve already heard enough about fantasy football to last a lifetime. Good thing I haven’t gotten tired of Real Housewives, even if some franchises (you know which ones) are often infuriating to watch. So let’s talk about it.

Sunday – Real Housewives of Atlanta

The second part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion didn’t really promise much when it was teased. There was some fighting between Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore, which we have been patiently waiting for. Will Kenya have any more gif-worthy one-liners? Will Marlo explain if she loves or hates Kenya? Because half the time, she’s complimenting her and the other half, she’s cutting her down. I know that this is RHOA. But Marlo has given me whiplash on where she stands with Kenya. I’m also really looking forward to seeing Sanya Richards-Ross tell Drew Sidora to stop flipping her hair in her face.

Watch on Bravo at 8 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Monday – Real Girlfriends In Paris

Well, the hate watch continues. This week’s episode of Real Girlfriends In Paris will be number 4 and I’m still not sure what angle is. Is it about dating in Paris? Friends in Paris? Not being able to get a visa in Paris? Regardless, I am really trying to give this show a fair chance. But so far, watching the girls brunch and get ready for speed dating is an old hat. We’ve seen it before, so please, give me some fresh content! Bravo didn’t go all the way to Paris for us to watch Anya Firestone explain to us that her fancy French lifestyle is really smoke in mirrors. Or did they? They could have stayed in Salt Lake City for that.

Watch on Bravo at 9 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Wednesday – Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Remember when I said some franchises are infuriating to watch? Enter Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I cannot take one more episode of these goofs defending Erika Jayne. But apparently, they have now pivoted to Kathy Hilton, which was teased via Lisa Rinna’s dramatic texts at the end of the episode. So what did Kathy do? Clearly she fought with sister Kyle Richards. Lisa’s text revealed that she was “speechless” about the “hatred” that Kathy displayed towards Kyle. But after watching Kyle this season, are we sure she doesn’t deserve it?

Watch on Bravo at 8 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Wednesday – Watch What Happens Live

Sometimes often find myself skipping Watch What Happens Live due to lack of interest. I can only watch celeb d-listers provide bad takes and do so many shotskis. But Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais are on the roster to discuss what will likely be the most explosive episode of the RHOBH season. At least it better for the way they have been hyping it up. I could do without Dorit’s deer in headlights commentary but I’m counting on Queen Garcelle to bring us the cold hard truths that we deserve.

Watch on Bravo at 10 PM ET.

Streaming – The Most Hated Man On The Internet

This 3 part Netflix docuseries debuted it July but the flailing streaming service only just now suggested it to me in my queue. They must really want to keep my business. Well, keep my business they shall because after one episode, I’m hooked. The series takes a deep dive into the Hunter Moore internet scandal. For those of you who don’t know the name (lucky you!), he created the website Is Anyone Up? in 2010. It quickly became a cesspool of revenge porn and hacked photos of unsuspecting young women. Instead of being lampooned, Hunter was propped up as a toxic masculinity hero. But Hunter underestimated his victims. They came for him and within two years, the site was shut down and Hunter…well, you’ll find out where he ended up. I’ll give you a hint: where he belongs!

Watch on Netflix now.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]