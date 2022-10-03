5 Real Housewives Storylines That Were Never Resolved

Yes, the concrete evidence. The damning rumors. The threat of… receipts! When a controversial storyline appears, all we want are answers, right? Is that too much to ask? A bit of closure and resolution to problems the viewing audience has been willingly dragged into?

But what happens when the storylines aren’t resolved? When threads are left hanging and those handy dandy receipts never appeared? Here are the Top 5 storylines that still keep us up at night, because the mystery was never fully solved.

5. Real Housewives of New York / Bethenny vs Carole

Bethenny Frankel returned to Real Housewives of New York in Season 7 and she and Carole Radziwill clicked immediately. Beth and Carole were the new power couple and fans couldn’t get enough of the dynamic friendship. Everything was hunky dory for a few years until Season 10. Something was in the air and whatever it was, it didn’t bode well for Carole and Beth. Tinsley Mortimer began spending time with Carole and Bethenny felt some type of way about it. It seemed Bethenny was easily irritated throughout much of the filming. The two would butt heads at the drop of a hat and that led to an incredibly tense reunion. Carole chose not to return for Season 11 and Bethenny departed before Season 12. Viewers never got a reconciliation or an actual reason their friendship disintegrated.

4. Real Housewives of New Jersey / Melissa Gorga’s Long Lost Sister

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga has a lot of content that surrounds her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice. Maybe that’s a drag for Melissa sometimes because Tre isn’t exactly like hanging out with a basket of warm puppies. Maybe Melissa wanted a little something for herself, like a storyline that has nothing to do with any Gorga but her. It’s not outlandish when you think about it, if you’re boring, chances are you will get #firedbybravo. So it seemed a bit… odd when all of a sudden Melissa began talking about a long, lost, secret sibling. Season 9 found Melissa dropping a bombshell and being a little extra. She apparently believed it was possible her late father might have had a child with someone other than her own mom. When she consulted with her mother and sisters who are not imaginary, they agreed to do a DNA test. On the Season 9 reunion, instead of shutting it all down and moving on, Melissa announced the DNA tests had not shown any results YET. Melissa shared she did a 23andME test and now it’s up to the secret sister to do her own test so she and Melissa can magically unite. All I can say about this is, sure, Jan.

3. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills / Carlton’s Curse On Kyle

If you are new to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you might be unfamiliar with Carlton Gebbia, and that would be a damn shame. Carlton appeared out of the misty fog for Season 4, and while she wasn’t there for very long, she definitely made an impression. I don’t think I have ever seen anyone get under Kyle Richards’ skin as much as this goth British woman. I’m not sure if Kyle was intimidated by her slightly sharp demeanor or the amount of black she wore but trust me, Kyle was BOTHERED. At one point early in the season, Carlton mentioned she identified as a witch and went on to explain she doesn’t practice dark magic or anything negative. Carlton also explained she practiced Wicca and learned the craft from her grandmother. Now, in 2022 basically everyone with a nose ring is calling themselves a witch. The check-out girl at 7-11 is a witch. The lady selling cucumbers at the farmer’s market is a witch. But Carlton being so open about her lifestyle back in those days shook Kyle to her core. Kyle fumbled around Carlton and called her pentagram tattoo a Jewish star and generally acted like a 12-year-old – until Kyle decided Carlton had placed a witch curse on her. Kyle is less afraid of bees than Carlton. Kyle actually thought Carlton had put a spell on her, wait for it, computer. Carlton did not return after her debut season, unfortunately. We never did find out if she hexed Kyle’s monitor, but Kyle believes it so I guess it’s true.

2. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills / Brandi’s Revenge

After the Puppygate fiasco and Lisa Vanderpump’s departure from RHOBH, times were tough. Fans were mad and people were threatening not to watch the show. But the cast kept leaking little tidbits that Season 10 was amazing and dramatic and must see television. It looks like what happened is Bravo called in the big guns and the big guns belong to none other than Brandi Glanville. Denise Richards was still a member of the ensemble cast at the time but it almost seemed like she had a target on her back. Before a cast trip, Kim Richards visited her sister, COMPLETELY UNPLANNED that Brandi happened to be waiting in the car to be invited in to spill some salacious goss. And that’s exactly what she did. Brandi had texts, Brandi had photos, Brandi had harsh language! Before you knew it, the entire cast was accusing Denise of hooking up with Brandi even though she was firmly denying it happened. Brandi attempted to produce receipts but all she had were blurry photos of cheek kisses and generic text messages. Denise finally had enough and left the sandbox as soon as the season was over. Brandi did what she was told, came in and stirred up some drama to try and make people forget LVP was gone. And what did Brandi get? A big fat pile of nothing. To this day we still don’t know what happened, but sometimes people can have an active imagination or they could be doing a favor for production. Which leads us to…

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills / Puppygate

There was a time I was writing about Lucy Lucy Apple Juicy, or whatever the hell that poor dog’s name was, every day of my life. The Puppygate storyline was sad all around and we still have no idea what really happened. As everyone knows Lisa Vanderpump rescues dogs. It’s her calling, her passion. She does not mess around in that area. So when former BFF Dorit Kemsley messed up a dog adoption from Lisa’s own rescue foundation, everything went from bad to worse. Sides were picked, teams were made, and LVP was standing alone, mourning the death of her brother while her friends acted like fools. The ladies accused Lisa of selling stories to the media to make Dorit look bad, and Lisa swore on her kids she didn’t. Lisa took a lie detector test to try prove her innocence, it was useless. Kyle felt the need to visit Lisa in her own home and accuse her of lying. The dog was gone and Lisa went out the door too. She didn’t even show up to the reunion. Fans were devastated and the remaining cast felt like they had won. We still have no idea who dropped the dog at a shelter, we still have no idea who sold stories to the media.nBut seeing where the RHOBH cast are now, their winning streak didn’t really age well.

