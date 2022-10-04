My Favorite Books Written By Real Housewives Stars

Reality television can be a paycheck, a curse, or an opportunity to use your newfound recognition in your favor. Sure, you can use your platform to spread positivity and help others OR you can try to turn yourself into a brand.

It’s been done, so much now that it’s almost overwhelming. Some shows we watch have turned into commercials for whatever the Housewives (or their husbands) may be selling. The holidays are quickly approaching and you can never go wrong with a good book. And if you’re buying for a Bravo fan, luck is on your side because you have a wide selection to choose from. But which Real Housewife has the best to offer? Let’s find out.

The Widow’s Guide to Sex and Dating / Carole Radziwill

It’s no secret former Real Housewives of New York star Carole Radziwill loves to write. She’s a prize-winning journalist, she has been through things. Bonus, it’s not a cook book. The description reads, Claire’s husband is a philandering ‘sexologist’ who believes love and sex can’t co-exist. But it breaks her heart when he dies and leaves her a young widow. This sounds like something I would take to the beach or read on a plane. It is not going to try and teach me any lessons or judge me for staying in bed. This was Carole’s first novel and she managed to sell it to Holt Publishing in 2014. It has 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon and there’s only one left. You know what to do!

Wives, Fiancées, and Side-Chicks of Hotlanta / Shereé Whitfield

Oh you better believe I am going to read something with this title written by the Bone Collector herself. When Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield offers a generous gift of this nature to mere mortals, what do you expect? And what is this, the characters in the book are based on real people Shereé knows? Shut up and take my money! The eloquent description… Fresh out of college, Sasha Wellington’s got her career as a fashion designer and entrepreneur all planned out. When fate points her to Atlanta, she sets out to make her dreams come true . . . Not Sasha Wellington having the same initials as Shereé! I wonder if Sasha has a fashion line called She by Shasha? So what if it only has one star out of five, that just tells me not enough people have good taste!

Simply Divine: A Guide to Easy, Elegant, and Affordable Entertaining / Lisa Vanderpump

Am I looking for a guide to easy, elegant, and affordable entertaining? If I’m being honest, I’m looking for a guide to the bathroom in the middle of the night. But if I WERE trying to impress people, I would 100% take direction from someone who exudes elegance from her pores. It can only be Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and current Vanderpump Rules star, Lisa Vanderpump. Let me go ahead and say out of the gate, this baby has five glowing stars – let’s get to the description! Lisa shares her tips and tricks for creating the perfect gathering: whether you’re hosting a cozy winter dinner for six, throwing a poolside BBQ, or just hanging out with your closest friends, Lisa has just the menu and entertaining hints that will make it both simple AND divine. Oh my god, I wonder if the goat cheese ball recipe is in there. I’m putting this on my birthday list. I’ll absolutely never use it, but I know I’ll have it just in case I need to plan a divine party in 20 minutes or less.

Make It Nice / Dorinda Medley

Is this another helpful guideline on how not to look feral if you have visitors to your home? Not really, it’s more of a memoir type of situation. In all fairness, Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley might have some pretty interesting anecdotes to share. The description says, In her first-ever written life story, Dorinda clips away all pretense and noise to unveil the not-so-glamorous bumps in the road that have marked her colorful journey toward becoming the person fans, colleagues, and friends know and love today. Might be a good read if Dorinda was fully open and honest about everything, could be worth a look. 4.5 out of 5 stars, not bad! Per the reviews, if you are a fan of Dorinda, you would probably love this book. I’ll put a pin in this one.

Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget: How to Survive in Business and Life / Margaret Josephs

I understand Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs can be a bit of a polarizing figure. To be fair, most of the RHONJ cast are polarizing figures. But Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget really speaks to me personally. I mean, I don’t eat any creatures from the sea but I do enjoy a good tip on saving money. You might be surprised to know Margaret’s book also ranks very high with a 4.5 out of 5 stars. Either Marge, Sr. is buying all of the copies or she actually gives good advice. This is what you’re in for, Margaret Josephs is a hustler. She’s a tough cookie. She speaks her mind. She never leaves the house without lipstick on. She’s also a devoted wife, mother, daughter, businesswoman, lifestyle expert, and fan-favorite star of the reality TV series The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Sounds pretty glamorous, right? Well, things are never exactly as they seem. Well color me intrigued! Almost sounds like a Jackie Collins novel, which is a compliment as far as I’m concerned.

Now that we have a few to choose from, it’s time to find more! Leave your suggestions in the comments.

