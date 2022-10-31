Jerry O’Connell Wants His Wife Rebecca Romijn On The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, But Would She Ever Do It?

We did it. We survived another season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The rollercoaster ride that was season 12 has finally come to a close. So for a moment, we can take a deep breath. We can stop talking about Lisa Rinna’s Instagram rants, and we can take a step back from the Kathy Hilton Aspen meltdown that may or may not have happened, and instead, we can start looking ahead to the future of RHOBH.

Already, there are rumors about what season 13 of RHOBH will look like. There have been grumblings about a potential Denise Richards return, and franchise OG Camille Grammer Meyer tweets about the show so much that she might as well be back on it too. However, People reports that actor, host, and self-proclaimed Bravoholic Jerry O’Connell has his own suggestion for the next season of RHOBH: his wife, Rebecca Romijn.

Jerry and Rebecca are already Bravo-adjacent. Jerry hosted panels at BravoCon 2022 and hosted a short-lived late-night talk show on Bravo. The couple once made a cameo appearance on RHOBH a few seasons ago during Denise’s wedding. This idea isn’t too far-fetched. So, during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Jerry seized the moment to make a pitch to Andy Cohen for Rebecca to be the next diamond-holding Housewife.

Jerry told the camera operator to pan over to Rebecca and said, “Let’s get a shot of the possible future of Beverly Hills.”

“And by the way, this is just an appetizer,” he teased, referring to his wife’s outfit. “Can you imagine what a reunion look would look like?”

Jerry’s onto something here, but it doesn’t sound like Rebecca is sold on the idea. In an interview with Us Weekly, she was asked about the possibility of joining the franchise, and sadly, she quickly shut it down.

“We’re such fans of the franchise, but you know, the truth is probably not,” she admitted before following up with a sentiment that most of us can probably relate to.

“I really would rather talk about them than be one of them,” Rebecca explained. “I feel like I would miss out on the gossip part of it. Or I guess, they all gossip when they’re on the show, but I don’t like fighting.”

The current Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are a tough bunch, so if Rebecca isn’t willing to put up a little bit of a fight, she probably need not apply. But we can’t hate on Jerry for trying!

TELL US – WOULD YOU WANT TO SEE JERRY AND REBECCA ON THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS? ARE THERE ANY OTHER WELL-KNOWN NEWBIES YOU WOULD WANT TO SEE ON THE NEXT SEASON?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]