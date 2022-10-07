Wendy Osefo Addresses Gizelle Bryant And Peter Thomas Hookup Rumors

Last season on Real Housewives of Potomac, Dr. Wendy Osefo was living her best Zen Wen life. She started a candle line. Wendy was sporting new boobs and a new butt.

But the word on the street was that Wendy’s husband, Eddie Osefo, had allegedly fathered a baby with his mistress. Gizelle Bryant discussed the rumors with RHOP bone carrier Ashley Darby, who brought it to Wendy on camera. Messy! According to Gizelle, she didn’t do anything wrong because the rumors were already out there. Naturally, Wendy was pissed.

During Season 5, Gizelle started dating her ex-husband, Pastor Jamal Bryant. You may remember that Gizelle called her ex “a cheater cheater pumpkin eater.” Gizelle was even considering marrying Jamal again. But former RHOP star Monique Samuels busted out her binder at the reunion and accused Jamal of dating other women while he was with Gizelle. Monique’s accusation earned her a cease-and-desist letter from Jamal. Gizelle and Jamal called it quits due to the strain of having a long-distance relationship.

Now Gizelle has been linked to former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Peter Thomas. Peter is the ex-husband of former Atlanta peach Cynthia Bailey. Cynthia is now married to Mike Hill.

Production sources have claimed that Peter was filming with Gizelle for Season 7 of RHOP. Therealhousewiveszone on Instagram reposted a report that Gizelle has been seen repeatedly at Peter’s Bar One restaurant in Baltimore.

Peter was even shown with the ladies in the Season 7 trailer. “So, everybody’s asking me if you’re sleeping with Peter Thomas,” Candiace Dillard remarked to Gizelle. “Are you f–king him?!” Wendy asked. “I’m gonna exit on that one,” Peter stated.

Now Wendy is sharing her opinion of Gizelle’s possible new romance. Wendy told Page Six, “You know what’s so interesting, I had heard whisperings of it. And so, I was just like, ‘What is happening?’” She added, “But let the record reflect it didn’t come from me. It wasn’t a me thing.” I have a hunch that Gizelle will surmise the rumor came directly from Wendy. “If they want to date they can have at it!” Wendy commented.

In May of 2022, Page Six reported that Gizelle denied dating Peter during an appearance on Fox 5 D.C. “No, it’s so not true. I know exactly where it came from, but I won’t say,” Gizelle remarked. “I’ll save that for the show and it’s so not true.” Gizelle added that she spoke to both Jamal and her good friend Cynthia when the gossip started.

Meanwhile, Wendy has been working with Peter to open a Nigerian lounge. Peter has restaurants and lounges in Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia. He also has had some financial issues. Peter reportedly owes $450,000 in taxes for his Uptown Restaurant & Lounge, which closed in 2010.

“I am so knee-deep — and when I say that, I really mean it — in my Nigerian culture and heritage,” Wendy explained. “I want to do a Nigerian lounge because so many [of my favorite Nigerian] restaurants were closed due to the pandemic.” She continued, “I want to bring it back. So this season you guys are going to watch that and see where it goes. It’s an interesting story,” the professor added.

Wendy shared more about her Nigerian roots in her memoir, titled Tears of My Mother. “Just to think how telling my story of being a first-generation Nigerian immigrant can resonate with people from across the globe, shows how much we are all really alike, more so than we are different,” she stated. “I’ve just really been humbled by so much of the feedback.”

[Photo Credit: Larry French/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]