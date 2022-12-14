Luann de Lesseps Responds To Andy Cohen And Bethenny Frankel’s Disagreement About Her ReWives Podcast

Luann de Lesseps, who has already thrown some major shade at her former Real Housewives of New York City co-star Bethenny Frankel for her new podcast, is being even shadier. This time, by laughing at Bethenny’s tense Watch What Happens Live moment with Andy Cohen.

For those who don’t know, Bethenny launched her new podcast, ReWives, where she plans to discuss her time on the show, share some behind-the-scenes snippets, and so much more. And of course, when she launched her newest business venture, people lit her up.

The former RHONY star, who left the series for the second time in 2019, has been very vocal about her disdain for the show. And now that she’s doing a podcast centered around her time on the series, some of her co-stars weren’t too happy about the idea. “It’s pretty sad and pathetic that she has to resort to Housewives because of all her failed pivots since the Housewives,” Lu said.

And now, after hearing about the intense blowup between B, Andy, and Jeff Lewis from a fan at one of her cabaret shows, Page Six reported that Luann is seemingly through the roof about it. “Stop it! Oh my God! So they took care of it for me, yes! Love it, I love it! Wait how did she respond?” Luann asked. A video clip of Luann’s reaction was posted on Reddit.

After hearing that the Skinny Girl owner was “pissed” about the conversation, Luann said, “I can’t wait! Oh my God, I’m gonna watch it tonight right after I get done playing blackjack.”

The beef between Lu and Bethenny must run deep. Deep enough that a fan of the Countess even shouted that B should “stay in Connecticut.”

“She was pissed, because they cornered her!” Luann remarked. “I love it, I love it! I can’t wait to watch this,” she finished.

Based on these comments, it sounds like the RHONY cast members know each other well. Bethenny may not have felt cornered, but her team and her daughter did. “My daughter and team thought it was a little hot & hostile in the clubhouse with a decent dose of shade…particularly surrounding the topic of #REWIVES,” she said. Bethenny also shared on her Instagram that she wasn’t too bothered by the situation because RHONY has allowed her to get “used” to these interactions.

Either way, one thing we can’t deny is that people love Bethenny. Right or wrong, she gets the people talking, and that’s why she’s one of the greats.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT LUANN CHEERING WITH HER AUDIENCE ABOUT BETHENNY AND ANDY’S INTENSE FIGHT? ARE YOU TEAM BETHENNY OR TEAM LUANN REGARDING REWIVES?

