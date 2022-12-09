Melissa Gorga Calls Luis Ruelas “Confusing” After He Calls Joe Gorga A “Good Human Being”

Listen, I’ve already said it… this drama between Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga vs Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas has got to be one of the most intense Bravo feuds we’ve seen in a while. The stories that broke about them when they were still filming were so intense, and clearly true, that the Real Housewives of New Jersey panel at BravoCon had to be seperated in two.

If that wasn’t big enough, Joe and Melissa have skipped weddings, have allegedly had big fights, and they discuss cheating allegations this season. Well, what can I say? It’s about time they give us something. After several seasons of riding Teresa’s coattails I forgot what they bring to this show.

After an intense fight between Luis and Joe during the season finale, stories have been flying out left and right. After several months of back and forth, and even unfollowings online, Luis called Joe “a good human being” recently, and now, Melissa is responding.

“It’s very confusing. There are a lot of ups and downs and a lot of inconsistencies, so we’re wondering as much as you are,” Melissa told Page Six. Joe followed up by adding “it’s real nice” Luis think’s he’s a good guy.

And in true Joe Gorga fashion, he took it even further. “I am a good guy. Too good! That’s the problem!” he stated.

Whoa, slow down there Joe. Are you really that good of guy? You called Jennifer Aydin a “dirty bitch” and called your own sister scum. It’s been confirmed now that you and your wife conspired to get on the RHONJ behind Teresa’s back only to gaslight her for several years. Get real here.

Furthermore, the first episode Joe appeared in he started a brawl at his own son’s christening. I refuse to be deceived into thinking Joe Gorga is the victim here. Teresa has stated many times on the show that she wants to be closer with Joe now both of her parents are gone. But after what’s in store for Season 13 of RHONJ, Tre said she’s not interested in mending anything with her brother.

It’s unfortunate. Truly. But, it’s the Real Housewives. We’ve gone through much deeper things as a fanbase. With that said, I’m so eager for a trailer. Hopefully that will be coming very soon. For now, I’ll rewatch last season of RHONJ in preperation.

[Photo Credit: Greg Endries/Bravo]