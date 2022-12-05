Erika Jayne Is Slapped With $2.2 Million Tax Lien

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is still driving the struggle bus. Her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, is accused of embezzling funds from his legal clients. In March 2022, the trustee handling the Girardi-Keese bankruptcy filed documents stating that Tom’s former law firm owed out $517 million.

Erika and Tom’s luxurious home in Pasadena was sold for $7.5 million. Court documents asked a judge to approve the proceeds being used to pay off some of Tom’s creditors.

In August 2021, the trustee for the Girardi-Keese bankruptcy turned their attention to Erika. The RHOBH star was sued for $25 million. The lawsuit accused Erika of being aware that funds from Girardi-Keese were paying for her lifestyle. I still can’t believe Erika spent $40K per month on a glam squad.

Erika’s financial luck seems to have run out. RadarOnline reported that Erika was just slapped with a $2.2 million tax lien. Ouch!

The lien, which was filed by the State of California Franchise Tax Board, was obtained by attorney Ronald Richards. He is Erika’s nemesis. The paperwork was filed by the Los Angeles County Recorder’s Office on October 17, 2022.

Both Erika and Tom, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, are noted as the parties who allegedly owe the taxes. The taxes are from 2019 and total $2,277,344.23. Wow.

When Erika was ordered to turn over the pricey diamond earrings from Tom, she asked the judge to dismiss the motion on the basis that she was “an innocent spouse.”

In the filing, Erika mentioned this tax debt. “In approximately late May 2022, my business manager received an Income Tax Due Notice bill from the California Franchise Tax Board [(FTP) dated May 10, 2022, which states that I owe $2,226,985.77 in taxes for the tax year 2019,” the filing stated.

Erika was “in the midst of trying to figure out the basis of this tax bill with the assistance of my business manager, who is also an accountant.” The RHOBH star added, “I do not have the ability to pay the FTP tax bill. I also do not know if the FTB is claiming any sort of lien on my assets, which include the diamond earrings.”

In October 2022, a judge ordered that Erika’s snazzy $1.4 million earrings were going to be auctioned off. The infamous earrings are scheduled to be auctioned on December 7, 2022. So, break open your piggy banks!

Erika’s refusal to return the earrings stunned and saddened her co-stars. Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Sutton Stracke couldn’t understand why Erika wanted to keep them. But Erika seemed to care more about herself than helping the victims. And that is why this trio refused to let her off the hook.

[Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images]