Memorable Secondhand Embarrassing Moments From Real Housewives

Everyone can relate to some kind of humiliating or embarrassing memory that creeps into your brain as you lie awake in bed at 3:15 am. That time you fell in front of a crowd of people. Or maybe when you walked into a spider web and began screaming and flailing around like you were on fire in front of your peers.

Don’t worry, Real Housewives are just like us! They also suffer from unintentional moments of sheer embarrassment, but theirs are caught on camera. Let’s reflect on some of the more memorable embarrassing moments of Housewives that were so bad, even the viewers felt the burn of shame.

Real Housewives of New York / The Speech

This was never meant to go so left but damn that alcohol will just get in your veins and make you do stupid shit. On Real Housewives of New York, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, and Ramona Singer tried to do something nice by attempting to support victims of sexual assault. A very sweet woman, Bridie Farrell, was collateral damage in a speech that went very wrong. Bridie, a victim of sexual assault, only wanted to raise money to bring awareness and the RHONY ladies made it all about them. Because, of course they did. Ramona began speaking and then Dorinda and Sonja kept interrupting, making the three of them look like idiots, quite frankly. People in the room were embarrassed. Bridie was shocked into silence, and it was just another painful moment involving Sonja and Ramona.

Real Housewives of Atlanta / The Underground Railroad

Okay this was a big one. I’ll never forget watching this in real time and being 100% convinced it was a joke. It wasn’t a joke. Porsha Williams joined Real Housewives of Atlanta and we discovered she is the granddaughter of civil rights activist Hosea Williams. This is obviously very impressive and it begged the question, is Porsha just as passionate about civil rights as her grandfather? During a trip to Savanah, Georgia, the cast took a Freedom Trail tour, visiting a landmark church that was used as part of the Underground Railroad during the pre-Civil War era. As the tour guide explained holes in the floor were used for ventilation as people passed under the church, Porsha became… confused. She thought the Underground Railroad was an actual train. She said, ”Well there has to be an opening for the railroad at some point because somebody’s driving the train,” Porsha replied. “It’s not electric like what we have now.”

That’s it, that’s your secondhand embarrassment moment.

Real Housewives of New Jersey / Siggy and Melissa

When Siggy Flicker joined Real Housewives of New Jersey, fans were divided. They didn’t particularly love her, but she did bring the drama. She seemed to be particularly triggered by birthday cake, as co-star Melissa Gorga was about to find out. During a cast trip to Florida, the gang decided to celebrate Melissa’s birthday. Mel was feeling froggy and decided to have a cake food fight, but all in good fun. There didn’t seem to be anything menacing, just tipsy girls throwing icing on the ground. But Siggy had a fit, called Melissa an animal, and did not go gently into the night. In an effort to mend the fences, Siggy invited Melissa to a party, and then publicly shamed Melissa in a house full of people about the stupid cake. Siggy really went the extra mile to be annoying here, writhed around on the floor a bit, the whole nine yards. It was definitely uncomfortable for Melissa, but Siggy was the one getting the side-eyes for her efforts.

Real Housewives of Potomac / Karen’s Theme Party

When Grand Dame Karen Huger wants to throw a party, she will throw a party. It will probably be a themed party. Guests will most likely arrive in elaborate costumes that coordinate with the THEME. Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were shocked when someone showed up in an extremely inappropriate “costume” for Ms. Karen’s ball. Monique Samuels took “Indian” to mean “Native American” and not only showed up late, she lost the entire plot. Gizelle Bryant even questioned how Monique could make such a startling error. Eventually things were explained to Monique and she issued an apology. Watching it and knowing the year was 2017, was definitely embarrassing.

Real Housewives of New York / Ramona’s Runway

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the one thing that gives me secondhand embarrassment on a weekly basis. Sometimes I can’t get the vision out of my head. The mere memory gives me anxiety. It’s when Ramona Singer single handedly turned RHONY and the fashion world on its head and walked a runway in a show. None of us have been the same since this Season 3 iconic and embarrassing moment. Ramona emerged, in a slinky black gown, hair pulled up, and strutted down the runway with a very intense look on her face. Jill Zarin was in the front row and said, “She walked like a robot with her neck sticking out like a giraffe and her eyes bulging. I mean, it was hysterical.” I fully believe in my heart Ramona was trying to smize the house down but it wound up looking like she might have a medical episode. I so felt for her in that moment. That terrible, secondhand embarrassment moment.

[Photo Credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo]