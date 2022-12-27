Peter Madrigal Reveals Whether Raquel Leviss Is A Better Kisser Than Katie Maloney

Peter Madrigal seems to be a peripheral character on Vanderpump Rules. Which is odd, considering that he was an original cast member when the show premiered in 2013. Duty calls though, and Peter often cites his professional responsibilities and motivation as the reason he limits his time on screen.

But the SUR manager plays hard as much as he works hard. And he certainly doesn’t deny himself the opportunities to hook up within the Pump Rules cast. Peter has hooked up with several co-stars including Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and most recently, a newly single Raquel Leviss.

Apparently, Peter will be on an active streak during Season 10, so he’s currently making the interview rounds about the new season. According to heavy., Peter confirmed that he and Raquel “went out a couple of times” during an episode of the Jamie All Over podcast.

Host Jamie Lynne asked Peter to rate the “better kisser” between his two current co-stars. “Katie was like an eternity ago, so I’m going to go with Raquel,” the SUR manager responded.

Romantic matters with Raquel did not progress. However, Peter revealed that he has been dating someone since October 2022, though he does not speak confidently about the future of that relationship.

“I’ve been seeing someone since October, you know, we are hitting that — there’s a rough patch going on, so we’ll see what happens in the future,” Peter told Jamie. “‘Cause I like her, I really like her. But I have different goals right now and she has different goals.”

Are those goals related to Vanderpump Rules? Peter will feature more prominently on Season 10, though his managerial role limits social interaction with the rest of the cast.

“The thing is I’m not going to be able to be managing SUR and involved in drama, that would be – that’s not good, you know what I mean, there always has to be someone with a level head through all the chaos involved,” Peter said. “Because I manage the restaurant, I mean how bad would that look if I’m like ‘oh, I’m dating the staff.'”

