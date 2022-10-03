Peter Madrigal Confirms Hookup Between Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss

OMG, the drama between the stars of Vanderpump Rules has been INTENSE. If you’ve been waiting for the newest season to hit our screens… well, welcome aboard because we’re all dying to see what actually goes down between this messy group of friends.

Ugh, where do I even begin? Let’s start with Lisa Vanderpump electing not to attend Sheana Shay’s (second) wedding which took place in Cabo where she tied the knot with husband Brock Davies. Some of her former VPR cast members like Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark were also not in attendance. However, that didn’t stop other Bravolebrities like Jax Taylor from showing up to support his friend as well… or to be on camera — either way, he was there.

While the cast was away filming the wedding, reports began swirling that Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz (who announced their divorce a little while ago) were beefing with each other at the wedding. Katie even decided to SKIP some of the events. What’s up with this last-minute wedding skip thing? Hurtful!

There were also some rumors flying during Coachella that Tom and Raquel Leviss was seen hooking up and holding hands — which Tom eventually denied. Then, some “inside sources” from Scheana’s wedding spilled the beans that there was some heavy drinking involved between the newly single couples (don’t forget about James Kennedy and Raquel’s split also) and things really went down! When I heard this, I was shaking (yes, physically shaking) because this is MESSY! Do I live for it? Absolutely. Unfortunately, Scheana came forward shortly after to say, “I did not see anything further than [them talking], but I heard.”

Heard what, missy? Actually, that’s ok! Thanks to our favorite bartender, Peter Madigral, we don’t have to assume any longer. He confirmed to Us Weekly that both Tom and Raquel did hookup, however, he wasn’t around to witness it. “I don’t know [who instigated it] because I went to bed. Everyone was all like, ‘It was at the first night in Cabo…’ [But] I went to bed.”

He shared a little more adding, “I wasn’t shocked [by it] because by that point, I’m just like, ‘We’re all single and who cares?'”

Uh, we care, Peter! Thank you for the tea. Now that’s all seemingly been confirmed, it’s starting to make sense why Katie was reportedly upset at the wedding and so excited to get back home. Although sad, it will make for messy-filled Bravo tv… everything we love, and more. “It’s going to be must-watch TV, let’s put it that way. There’s a lot of rumors out there about certain people dating other people,” he said. He also spilled a little more tea sharing that he and Raquel also went on “a few dates” back in July. “It’s going to be very intriguing and you’ll have to watch to really get the full gist of the whole thing,” he finished.

[Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Jimmy Choo]