NeNe Leakes Seemingly Shades Other Real Housewives Who Have Been Asked To Return In New Tweet

NeNe Leakes is screaming from the rooftops that she wants the same treatment as other Housewives in a new tweet shared recently. NeNe, who is the QUEEN of not only the Real Housewives but of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, has been ousted from RHOA and Bravo after her Season 12 performance.

During the series that year, NeNe had a rough time getting back in the good graces of the group. She was in the middle of a massive beef with Kenya Moore after calling her daughter a “buffalo” while also fighting with Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille, Cynthia Bailey, and maybe even Tanya Sam, too? The only person she didn’t really have any serious issues with was Kandi Burruss.

After squeezing her way back into the group, the ladies still weren’t really messing with her. And after she attempted to spit on Kenya during their cast trip, NeNe just became unrecognizable and unlikable to many of the show’s fans. Even then, no one would’ve ever thought the show’s breakout star would soon be fired and allegedly blacklisted from Bravo and other networks.

Page Six reported that a fan tweeted, “It’s Amazing to me how everyone can get an opportunity to return to these housewives shows but @NeNeLeakes, when we know that’s Housewife a Royalist. Where is the grace?”

NeNe clearly agreed with this point as she retweeted it to her personal Twitter account. And despite fans and viewers missing her presence on the show, NeNe’s return just doesn’t seem likely. We reported a while back about the reality star’s lawsuit against Bravo, NBC Universal, and Andy Cohen. She claimed they fostered and encouraged a “hostile working” environment for her.

After that, NeNe plastered her social media channels with statements that Bravo and Andy were blacklisting her and stopping her from getting other work. Although I can’t say if this is true or not, it is ironic that NeNe, who was wildly popular and successful before all of this drama, hasn’t had any prominent work since 2020. In August 2022, NeNe dismissed the lawsuit.

I hope both NeNe and Andy can work this out, and quickly, too, because I MISS NeNe on my television screen.

Seeing all of these big Bravo happenings without Bravo’s biggest star just doesn’t feel right. Say what you want, but everyone knows NeNe will forever be a major part of not only Housewives history but reality television history in general. I mean, she is in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American history. That has to mean something, right?

