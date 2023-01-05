Kenya Moore Reveals She Wishes That She Was Invited To Porsha Williams’ Wedding To Simon Guobadia

Have these two Georgia peaches finally made amends with each other? During a recent Watch What Happens Live appearance, Kenya Moore revealed whether or not she would have appreciated an invite to Porsha Williams’ recent wedding to Simon Guobadia.

It’s no surprise that these Real Housewives of Atlanta vets don’t get along. Since both of their first appearances back in Season 5, Porsha and Kenya have been at each other’s necks since Porsha called Kenya “Miss America.” I mean, c’mon, Porsha! Get it right! Anyway, the pair’s feud continued throughout their time on the show.

Porsha’s last season on the show, RHOA Season 13, featured the two peach holders going back and forth over Porsha’s alleged sexual encounter with “big thang Bolo“ and former cast member Tanya Sam. While Kenya used her spidey senses and sleuth-like talents to get to the bottom of the season’s biggest mystery, she took the couple’s relationship to a whole new meaning of “tense.”

After Season 13’s conclusion, Porsha confirmed she would not return to the series. However, before this announcement, another announcement was made, confirming to fans that Porsha was now in a full-blown relationship with Simon, Falynn Guobadia’s ex-husband. For those who may be wondering why this is a big deal, Falynn and Porsha were friends. Or at least they pretended they were on the show. So, for P Willy to snuggle next to her friend’s man and eventually become engaged sent the cast and the entire Bravoverse into a frenzy.

Now, after a messy engagement, Porsha and Simon have finally married in a special two-day event featuring tons of Bravo stars. And in a new WWHL moment, Kenya revealed that she wasn’t invited to Porsha’s big day but would’ve liked to have been in attendance, per @BravoWWHL on Twitter.

In response to a fan question asking if there was any part of her that wishes she got an invite to Porsha’s wedding, Kenya could be seen laughing before saying, “That’s a good one.”

“Hmm, I would’ve liked to have gone probably, yeah,” Kenya said. “Good times, free drinks, free food.”

The former Miss USA also shouted out Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice for having an “incredible” wedding before shadily adding, “But we’re friends.” Kenya also responded to Andy Cohen’s question regarding the last time she spoke with Porsha, saying, “Let’s see… what time is it? Not for a long time.”

