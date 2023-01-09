Here’s The Reality TV Shows I’m Watching This Week

Hello again, readers! I’m sorry to report that I may or may not be disenchanted with the current state of Real Housewives. The franchises that are running are not having the best of seasons in my humble opinion. Maybe you disagree, but let’s all admit that Real Housewives of Salt Lake City really does need to get their hand slapped for the whole Heather Gay black eye tease. It was supposed to be the big drama of the season and we still don’t know what happened.

As for Real Housewives of Potomac, I really need my cast to step it up on their cast trip to Mexico. The only franchise that I am unabashedly loving right now is Real Housewives of Miami. It’s dramatic, stylized and opulent. Which is exactly what is missing from the aforementioned series. But I continue to watch, along with a few other stand out reality shows this week.

Sunday – Real Housewives of Potomac

The RHOP ladies are headed to Mexico and the drama being teased between Karen Huger and Charrisse Jackson-Jordan might just be enough to keep me on board. While this season has mostly been about Mia Thornton fighting with everyone, Karen is finally ready to dunk on Charrisse. Who has so far not bringing much to the table when it comes to being a friend of. But it looks like she might have been there for the sole purpose of annoying Karen. Which in that case, mission accomplished.

Watch on Bravo at 8 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Wednesday – Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City

RHOSLC has been confusing to me this season. Let’s set aside the strangely formed alliances like Meredith Marks and Jen Shah. What is really going on between Heather and Whitney Rose? The two were *Caroline Manzo Thick As Thieves Gif* and now they can’t even sit through a scene together. Heather’s blind loyalty to Jen makes their fall out that much more confusing given the nature of their previous friendship. Am I the only one who thinks there is more to the story? The finale is this week and it seems that just like Heather’s shiner, we won’t be getting an answer on this mystery, either.

Watch on Bravo at 9 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Wednesday – Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

Throwing stars out of a plane into a lake below? Sign me up! In yet another reality TV competition series, Special Forces focuses on putting their cast to the physical test. Stars like Kate Gosselin, Jamie Lynn Spears and the incomparable Kenya Moore are competing in a grueling, bootcamp-style battle. Interestingly enough, Special Forces doesn’t offer any prize money. Our competitors are simply there for the right to call themselves a survivor of the show. The first episode premiered last week and already sent 4 people home. Which is as cutthroat as it comes. With 12 contestants left, who will make it through episode 2?

Watch on Fox at 8 PM ET.

Thursday – Real Housewives Of Miami

Praise the Bravo Peacock gods for bringing the RHOM franchise back to life. While Lisa Hochstein’s downright dirty divorce situation could be taking up all the space on the show, it’s not. It’s just one of many storylines they are serving. Like Alexia Cuban Barbie Echevarria and Guerdy Abraira going at each other in a sprinter van. I’m not totally sure what they are fighting over, but I know I like it. Alexia is typically unchallenged on the show but Guerdy brought the heat. As if that wasn’t enough, we were privy to a practically a whole episode devoted to Adriana de Moura’s cringey music video. On a boat that they were trying to pass off as a yacht. Watching the music video “director” get mad at a group of housewives appearing for free in a video that will likely never see the light of day was priceless. Give me more!

Streaming now on Peacock with new episodes airing every Thursday.

Streaming – The Traitors

Peacock is coming through again with the messy reality TV content I need in my life. In this new show, 10 reality stars and 10 regular folks are subjected to physical and mental challenges, along with the obvious mind games. The carrot dangling at the end is a quarter of a million dollars, so you know these players are bringing their A Game. The Traitors cast includes former Survivor and Big Brother stars. But most importantly, Brandi Glanville. This certainly isn’t her first rodeo, so I’m banking on Brandi bringing some serious drama. As for everyone else, good luck surviving her!

The Traitors premieres with all 1o episodes available to stream on Peacock on January 12, 2023.

