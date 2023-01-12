Real Housewives Of Orange County Alum Kelly Dodd’s Husband Rick Leventhal In Serious Car Crash; Kelly Says Rick Is “Lucky To Be Alive”

Kelly Dodd is not the most popular former cast member of Real Housewives of Orange County, but I assure you she’s not suffering over it. She and husband Rick Leventhal did not exactly leave a legacy of positivity behind them when Kelly was shown the way out of the Bravo door.

And we may never catch up with Kelly on a Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip stint. I’m not entirely sure who would be prepared to film with someone with such a graphic and detailed absence of love and light in their past. One thing about Kelly is she will come for whomever she places on a target list. Since her departure from RHOC, Kelly and Rick keep people up to date with their lives on a podcast.

Unfortunately Kelly and Rick had some very scary news to share that interrupted their regularly scheduled show. Rick was involved in a horrible car accident and from looking at the photos, this man definitely has luck on his side. Page Six has the details of the frightening event.

On an Instagram post, Rick wrote, “So lucky to be alive & grateful for the well wishes & care I’m getting. 4 broken ribs, fractured bone right foot, wounded pride.” That is quite a long list of injuries. The former Fox news reporter added, “So far that’s it.”

Rick also shared a video and explained what happened. “I hydroplaned heading east on 410, about 40 minutes outside of Palm Desert, just straight away hit what felt like a patch of ice. It was just water or whatever.” As you may know, right now California is experiencing the impact of a bomb cyclone that has pretty much turned the entire state into one giant hazard. He added, “Roads were slick, lost control, slammed into the wall hard. Started spitting around across lanes of traffic and slammed right into the back of a tractor trailer, ripped the front end of a Mercedes off and smashed a windshield.”

Rick said one of his car windows blew out and both airbags deployed. “I think I might’ve broke my ribs from the airbag.” Thankfully a passing truck driver stopped to help Rick out. He may be a bit busted up, but Rick insists he’s doing “fine.” Doctors have advised him to stick around for a little bit, but he acknowledges it “could have been so much worse”.

Kelly has asked fans and followers for prayers in a separate social media post. Under photos of the wreckage, Kelly said, “There will be no smash tomorrow on @youtube the rick and kelly show. My husband got in a horrible car accident. He is in the ER.. please say prayers for @rickleventhal.”

Some of Kelly’s former Bravo family jumped in the comments to send some good thoughts Rick’s way. Vicki Gunvalson wrote, “Oh no! Thank God he is okay. Praying for a speedy recovery.” Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs said, “So frightening, sending prayers.” Rick himself commented, “Honestly I’m lucky to be alive. Scariest moments of my life.”

It is normal to experience a refreshed sense of gratitude and being thankful after enduring a traumatic incident like this and Rick might be going through it. He included, “This makes everything even more meaningful.” Glad Rick is doing okay – and don’t forget to wear your seatbelts everyone.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]