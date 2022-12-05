Lala Kent Calls Out Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars Raquel Leviss And Scheana Shay For Posting Images From Cast Photo Shoot

Social media has benefited no community greater than reality TV fans. Instead of having your favorite cast disappearing between seasons, we get all the daily drama. Instant gratification included.

So after a few slow weeks from the Vanderpump Rules cast, a little S0-Cal conflict was in order. And after all the recent cast breakups, including Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s divorce, a little innocent shade is a nice change of pace.

Lala Kent never spares a chance to call out her Pump Rules cast mates. This time, Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay are in the hot seat. It all started at a gallery shoot for a Season 10 promotion. According to heavy, Lala shared her opinion on her podcast, Give Them LaLa. Lala called the photo shoot “amazing.” The higher-ups at Bravo requested that the shoot be kept under wraps, yet both Raquel and Scheana posted video clips from the event on social media.

During her podcast, the mother-of-one explained why she took offense to the breach of privacy. “I was a little bit annoyed because number one, if you work in this industry, you should just know this, but some people just like I guess, I don’t know what isn’t firing, but on our call sheet, it says, ‘You are more than welcome to post in the glam room, the moment you get on set in your looks, there is no social media,'” Lala said. “Raquel’s hair girl and Raquel posted full looks on set of what we’re doing, and Scheana posted a photo of she, Ariana [Madix], and Raquel in their looks. I’m like you guys, please stop. Please, just stop.”

In one clip on Instagram, Lala pretends to yell at Raquel’s hair sylist while Lala and Raquel can be seen in their final looks. Randall Emmett’s former fiancé denied giving her co-star consent to post her image on social media.

Yet Raquel and her stylist shared the joint video, along with the caption, “Fun day gearing up for Season 10 of [Vanderpump Rules] with the whole cast! This is just a peek into the day without showing you too much!”

Scheana appeared in a pink strapped gown alongside Ariana and Raquel in an image she shared on her Instagram page. She captioned the picture, “And we’re the three best friends.”

Despite her harsh words, Lala claimed she was “not hating on” Scheana or “Raquel’s hair girl.” Rather, Lala took offense to the pair sharing a video of her online without consent.

“It’s kind of like come on guys, come to the party. We’ve done this a lot of times,” Lala concluded.

Perhaps some negative feelings remain from Raquel’s hook up with Tom during his divorce from Katie. Lala previously admitted to feeling “grossed out” about what happened between Raquel and her bestie’s ex-husband.

Clearly, Season 10 is gearing up to be an absolute delight for drama seekers. The upcoming Vanderpump Rules season premiers in early 2023.

[Photo Credit: Tara Ziemba/Getty Images]