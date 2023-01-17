Lisa Rinna “F—ing Hated” Her Last Season Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

In the words of Lisa Vanderpump, “ding-dong” the reign of the witch lips of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is dead. Lisa Rinna has finally left the show after a long run of tormenting her castmates. The final straw seemed to be her wrecking the fragile sisterly relationship between Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards on national TV. But her staunch support of Erika Jayne, which is a major character flaw, was hard to watch, too.

Rinna will not be returning to RHOBH Season 13. Bravo is finally breaking up the Fox Force Five and it’s about time. In true Rinna fashion, she had an explosive chat with Interview Magazine about all of her co-stars, new and old. She particularly had some reflective feelings about Season 12, where she grappled with losing her mom and dealt with the fallout with Kathy after the Aspen of it all. To sum it up, Rinna said she “f—ing hated” her final year on the show (via Page Six). To be fair, so did most of the fans. In fact, Rinna knew the second the reunion wrapped that she would be taking a nice long pause.

Of course, Rinna still clung to her side of the story about Kathy’s alleged meltdown on the RHOBH Aspen trip. “The story just didn’t get told as two-sidedly as I would’ve liked,” Rinna said. “All I ever did was tell the truth.” Has Rinna been watching the same show as us for the past few years? This questionable viewpoint about her behavior following Kathy’s “nuclear breakdown” is exactly why she needs to take a step back.

Even though Kathy is one of Rinna’s many foes as a result of Real Housewives, Rinna has some respect for her. Well, a little more than she has for LVP, but that’s not saying much. She commended Kathy “for showing up to the reunion” adding that she “could have run like Lisa Vanderpump did.” MOVE ON LADY. Rinna’s bitterness makes me want LVP to make a comeback now more than ever.

While reflecting on her RHOBH experience, Rinna did say she was grateful for the “tools” for being a “bad bitch” she picked up during the experience. “You can’t really cross me. I mean you can, but … you shouldn’t.” I can’t roll my eyes back any harder. Rinna and her 20-year-old hairdo can continue trying to be a bootleg Kris Jenner while RHOBH enters a new era. It was about time.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]