Andy Cohen Hopes That Lisa Rinna’s Exit “Is A Pause”; Says “I Hope She Will Come Back”

The reactions to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna’s exit have been swift. Season 12 of RHOBH was not its finest hour. It was intense and, at times, troubling.

Lisa squared off with Sutton Stracke and went to war with Kathy Hilton over the Aspen of it all. Viewers were tired of Lisa’s antics. She was even booed at BravoCon.

The former soap actress announced her departure in a statement. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!” Lisa said.

Lisa’s husband Harry Hamlin agreed with Lisa’s decision and claimed that she “elevated the show.” Sutton said that she will miss Lisa. Good for Sutton for taking the high road.

Kyle Richards remarked, “Lisa brought a lot to the show on her eight years of being on, and regardless of what happened last year — people have very strong feelings about what happened last year — regardless of that, she brought a lot to the show.” She also damaged the relationship between Kyle and her sister Kathy.

Lisa’s bestie Erika Jayne said that no one can replace Lisa. “She’s the GOAT,” Erika stated.

Andy Cohen paid tribute by posting a cartoon of Lisa and her infamous lips on his Instagram Story. Andy captioned it, “An iconic run.”

People reported that Andy opened up about Lisa’s departure on his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live. “First you’ve gotta give props to Lisa Rinna for being, by the way, eight years,” Andy stated. “So this is a reality show, and that is a testament to how compelling Lisa Rinna is to watch on television that she went eight years.”

Andy added, “I really do hope that this is a pause. I hope she will come back; I really do.” Somewhere Dorinda Medley, who is a card-carrying member of the “on pause” club, is clapping.

He continued, “I’ve talked to Tamra [Judge] about this a lot. Tamra, ultimately said to me before she came back to this, she said, ‘You know what? My time away from the show kind of helped me as a person.’ And she said, ‘I think it was actually really positive to leave and get some air and step back,’” Andy explained. “So, I just hope that Lisa will humor us and comes back.”

One other Bravo star gave her shady take on Lisa’s exit. Shortly after the news broke, RHOBH alum Lisa Vanderpump simply tweeted, “Ding dong.”

I think LVP’s comment sums up how many Bravo viewers feel.

