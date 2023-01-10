Kyle Richards Subtly Shades Lisa Vanderpump For Poking Fun At Lisa Rinna’s Exit From Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Time has finally run out for Lisa Rinna’s pot-stirring antics on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She’s no longer holding a diamond. We’ll always remember that her time on the show ended with Kathy Hilton calling her the biggest bully in Hollywood. But was Kathy wrong? It doesn’t seem so.

Rinna has been a staple on RHOBH and is responsible for many of the show’s memorable moments. The bunny. Coke in the bathroom. Never talking about the husband. One Kim Richards fan like myself might argue that Kimmy is directly responsible for the majority of Rinna’s iconography, but that’s a feud for another day. After eight seasons, Rinna’s shady charades got real old real quick. It was the perfect time to put her on a nice, long pause.

The reaction to Rinna leaving RHOBH has been mixed. Most people are shocked, and it incites many questions about the next season of the show. Erika Jayne will have to fight alone without her partner-in-mess to do her dirty work. I hope that Brandi Glanville decides to bring her chaotic wrath back to the show to keep things interesting. One person who was happy to hear the Rinna news is one of her old foes — Lisa Vanderpump.

RELATED: Harry Hamlin Thinks Lisa Rinna Made The “Right Decision” To Leave Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills; Says “She Elevated The Show”

LVP relished a bit in Rinna “leaving” the show. She took to Twitter to throw a dry British diss that couldn’t have been more perfect at the moment. Apparently, Kyle Richards didn’t think it was very funny, but we know she’s endlessly jealous of her old bestie.

According to Page Six, Kyle took the subtle route to defend a fellow Fox Force Five faction. She liked a tweet that responded to LVP’s shade that’s the epitome of Kyle’s ethos — irrelevant and trying too hard. “Why didn’t you comment about Vivienne Westwood and have to comment on this?” the tweet that Kyle agreed with reads. OK, GOODBYE KYLE. What does the death of a fashion icon have to do with LVP? They’re both British, that’s about it. This nonsense makes me want LVP to make a comeback even more just to hash it out with Kyle and bring RHOBH back to the good old days.

TELL US – WHY DO YOU THINK KYLE LIKED THE TWEET ABOUT LISA? DO YOU UNDERSTAND WHY KYLE MENTIONED VIVIENNE WESTWOOD?

[Photo Credit: Isabella Vosmikova/Bravo]