Bravo Fans Think Garcelle Beauvais Subtly Shaded Lisa Rinna’s Exit From Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fandom is still digesting the news of Lisa Rinna’s exit in our own unique ways. Kathy Hilton and her Stans are likely overjoyed that Rinna’s reign of shady terror has finally ended. Others seem to hope it’s more of a pause and that the legendary star will be back in the franchise one way or another soon. The majority of us who suffer through this grueling Real Housewives city likely fall somewhere in the middle.

Regardless of where you are on the spectrum, we can all agree that Rinna’s exit was a while coming. Her behavior on RHOBH Season 12 was hard to watch. Whether she was playing the sinister sidekick to Erika Jayne or attempting to ruin Kathy’s relationship with her sister Kyle Richards, Rinna was on one.

Two people who are likely glad to see Rinna relinquish her diamond are Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais. The unexpected dynamic duo is ushering RHOBH into a new era of actually owning it. Garcelle specifically has been done with Rinna’s antics since the Denise Richards of it all. Now, according to Page Six, some fans think she’s having a little fun with Rinna “leaving” RHOBH.

Garcelle took to Instagram to show off her new red-hot makeover. The style of her post, however, seemed deliberate. Garcelle posted a video of herself with the caption “New year New me!” along with Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing” playing over it. It seemed like a not-so-subtle dig at Miss Rinna. For one, we all remember Sutton and Rinna’s infamous feud over the Elton John gala. Secondly, the lyrics about someone celebrating that they’re still standing over their adversaries seem a little too on the nose to be a coincidence.

“We know who NOT still standing,” one fan wrote in Garcelle’s comments. Another fan wrote that Garcelle’s ability to “own it,” as Rinna likes to say, is why she’s still a star on the show. Ooof, you already know that Rinna is so angry about this. Elton John has yet to comment on whether he’s #TeamRinna/Erika or #TeamGarcelle/Sutton in this whole debacle. It doesn’t really matter — the proof is in the pudding.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK GARCELLE WAS SHADING RINNA WITH HER INSTAGRAM POST? DO YOU THINK SHE WAS ALSO PAYING HOMAGE TO SUTTON AND RINNA’S SEASON 12 FIGHT?

[Photo Credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images]