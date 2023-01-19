Katie Maloney Shares What It Was Like Filming Vanderpump Rules Amid Divorce From Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss Drama

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 is highly anticipated. Not only have Covid restrictions finally lifted in time for filming, but a few key members of the cast are now single. Get ready for a complete overhaul in the group dynamic.

Raquel Leviss is tearing up the dating scene since splitting from ex-fiancé James Kennedy. Lala Kent is free from her former bethrothed and baby daddy Randall Emmett. And most shockingly, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney split after over a decade together.

The You’re Gonna Love Me podcast host has done a full line-up of interviews on the who, the what, and the why she decided to split from her longtime love.

According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, fans submitted questions for the reality TV star, including one that read, “Was this season hard to film because of the divorce and Tom’s questionable antics?” Tom’s antics included his hook-up with Raquel which was caught on camera.

“You f–king bet it was. That was a huge thing because it was still a very tender subject, a very tender time in our lives,” Katie stated. “We were exploring and still kinda navigating the friendship between us, and that whole aspect of it all was still new to both of us.”

Season 10 filmed the former couple at the time of their split and the immediate fallout. Katie revealed that they had “just barely moved out of our house.” Naturally, filming was very triggering. She explained, “So there [were] still a lot of things that were new to the both of us. You throw filming into the mix of all that, and yeah, it was definitely, definitely very difficult.”

The trailer is absolutely chock-full of drama, with Tom and Katie sitting to dine together post-divorce. Of course everything goes downhill when the subject of Raquel comes up. Anticipating the emotions that will unravel this season, Katie admitted to feeling “nervous” about watching the trailer. Katie noted, “It’s been a long time coming, and I know people were anxious and waiting for it to come out.”

Die-hard fans of the show have speculated that the upcoming season has undertones of days of yore on Pump Rules. Katie agreed. She said of Season 10, “It’s gonna be a good one. I know a lot of people are saying that it feels like ‘old-school Vanderpump Rules‘ and I totally agree.”

During Katie’s podcast, another fan asked if she’s “still friends” with Raquel. Katie unsurprisingly responded, “Nope.”

But interestingly, Katie is having beef with another long-time costar. When asked, “Are you and Lala [Kent] on good terms still? Vibes are off.”

“Vibes are definitely off,” she responded,

Brace yourself for the Season 10 premiere on February 8th, 2023 at 9/8c.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank]