Katie Maloney Disses Tom Schwartz’s “Really Gross” Behavior With Raquel Leviss

Unresolved issues? With the highly anticipated tenth season of Vanderpump Rules soon to air, the cast is teasing the upcoming drama. And certainly Katie Maloney has the most to offer with her separation from ex-husband Tom Schwartz and his hook-up with co-star Raquel Leviss in August 2022. Katie herself made headlines when she recently introduced her new man Satchel Clendenin.

While on Bachelor alum Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, Katie hinted that she has yet to make peace with what went down at Brock Davies and Scheana Shay’s wedding. RealityBlurb! reported that when asked how she felt about Tom and Raquel’s hookup in August, Katie explained, “We did a lot of talking this past summer. That’s why I felt a little disrespected.”

Perhaps Pump Rules viewers will get more tea on what actually happened. Katie teased, “There’s a lot of theories about what went down and how it went down or what exactly happened and what people think about me and my thoughts and opinions on it, and whether or not I should have any thoughts or opinions on it, but it’s just, how it…. how everything kind of played out that just felt really gross to me.”

However, Katie insisted the drama won’t spill over to other friendships. And she claimed that she’s not looking to give ultimatums to those that maintain a relationship with Raquel, most notably, her business partner Ariana Madix.

“Be friends with who you want. For me, respect is always the most important thing, so as long as your friendship with her doesn’t affect our friendship,” Katie stated. “If you’re still able to have respect for me, and I feel like our friendship isn’t really being impacted by your relationship with someone, then be friends with who you want.”

When asked to react to her “fangirl” diss, Katie called Raquel out for staging a publicity stunt when she showed up at BravoCon wearing a TomTom sweatshirt.

Katie said, “I didn’t even think so much about it. I just thought it was a funny thing to say. There’s nothing wrong with being a fan, but I just felt like it’s a bit much,” she revealed. “It was a little over the top.”

Is Katie on a new found quest for authenticity? She continued the interview to call out her costars for being image-conscious while filming.-“I think some people are a little more image-conscious when we’re filming, and they wanna maybe try to self-produce a little bit,” she said. “[But] I’m not giving names because I don’t want to create a war.”

Katie can, however, confirm the season 10 premiere. “Vanderpump Rules will be back soon… sometime in February, I believe,” she said.

[Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Daily Mail]