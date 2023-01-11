The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Trailer Is Finally Here, And It’s Full Of Hookups, Breakups, and Garcelle Beauvais

It’s finally here. Bravo dropped the Season 10 trailer for Vanderpump Rules, and it’s just as chaotic as we had hoped. It feels like it’s been ages since there’s been a VPR season worth getting excited for, but the band is back, and they’re in their finest form. There are hookups, breakups, and even a cameo from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. We have a few weeks until the premiere of Season 10, but until then, there’s a lot in this trailer that we need to unpack.

Of course, we’ve been following all of the juicy headlines surrounding the Vanderpump Rules cast, so we had an idea of what to expect from this season, like Scheana Shay and Brock Davies getting married in Mexico and Tom Schwartz’s divorce from Katie Maloney. However, seeing it unfold in this trailer brings the drama to a whole new level.

The Season 10 trailer starts with a peaceful dinner and toast between exes Katie and Schwartz as they celebrate being a “divorce success story.” But, unfortunately, that moment of solace quickly falls apart, and the trailer fast-forwards to later scenes of Tom kissing Raquel Leviss. As one can imagine, Katie doesn’t take well to the news of their hookup, and we get a glimpse of her erupting on Schwartz.

“I’ve never had hatred for you, and now I do,” Katie says to her ex-husband. “I think you’re pathetic, I think you’re a drunk, and I think you’re a loser.”

Katie and Tom aren’t the only couple going through some things in this trailer. At one point, Katie throws out an accusation that Tom Sandaval and Ariana Madix are in an open relationship. We’re also introduced to James Kennedy’s new girlfriend, Ally Lewber. The VPR newcomer has some strong opinions about James’ friendship with Lala Kent, and the fact that James is drinking again doesn’t sit well with her, either.

“I would be lying as a girlfriend if I said I was super comfortable with James hanging out one-on-one with Lala,” Ally admits in the trailer.

On top of all of the relationship drama, the trailer shows that the Toms are in the weeds with trying to open their new bar, Schwartz and Sandy’s. The trailer teases the financial and emotional pressure the two are facing as they race to open the new space, and Schwartz ends up blaming the bar for his divorce. “If it wasn’t for this bar, me and Katie would still be together,” Schwartz claims in the trailer.

Then, there are the single ladies in the group whose dating lives are on full display, which will be fun to see. Katie, Raquel, and Lala are all seen on dates, and Raquel even goes on a date with Oliver Saunders, the son of RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais.

The two make a cameo in the trailer as Oliver recaps his date with Raquel. “We had a good night,” Oliver awkwardly says to his mom, who replies, “Should I be here?”

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules premieres February 8, 2023 on Bravo, and serious drama is on the horizon for the gang. It took some time for the show to get back to its original glory, but the payoff seems like it’s going to be worth it.

Check out the trailer below.

[Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo]