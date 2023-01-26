Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Lisa Barlow Reacts To Jen Shah’s Cancelled One-On-One Interview With Andy Cohen; Says “It’s Complicated”

We are finally at the end of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s third season. Boy was it a journey. Jen Shah is off to jail. Heather Gay got popped in the face by either a rogue Botox needle or someone’s elbow while she was busy promoting her book being passed out. Lisa Barlow was sitting around with an excess of self-tanner on her hands wondering what the hell is going on.

According to The Wrap, Lisa has some thoughts about a season that found one of the main cast members absent from the reunion. Jen was busy being sentenced to 6.5 years in the slammer but allegedly scheduled a solo interview with Andy Cohen. Any hopes of this meeting taking place were axed by Jen. She took to Instagram and shot the rumors down.

Jen posted on Instagram, “I will not be doing the 1:1 with Andy Cohen or Bravo because of their unwillingness to remove contractual provisions that would allow the network to legally make misrepresentations of me and my story, relating to any and all topics, prior to and during the course of my participation.” Something tells me this is when Jen found out she would not be receiving financial compensation for this interview.

Jen’s caption continued, “This specific 1 on 1 interview was not part of my RHOSLC reality TV contract. I promised myself and my loving family that I would not allow this portion of my life to be sensationalized or inaccurately conveyed.”

When asked if she wished Jen had participated in the interview, Lisa said, “It’s a complicated question.” After a myriad of issues and complex dynamics between the core cast, the entire season was “complicated.” Lisa added, “On one side yes and on the other side no. I think she [Jen] needs to have accountability for what we’ve basically been hearing for the last two seasons. But there’s another part of me that’s like, ‘Do we reward bad behavior?’”

Well that’s interesting. Lisa appears to not support rewarding bad behavior but didn’t she want the fired-for-racism Jennie Nguyen to “get a second chance”? But I guess Jennie gets a pass because she didn’t try to fight Lisa in a sprinter van. Jen has also previously accused Lisa of using a racial slur to describe her sons. So it’s no secret the “friendship” between Jen and Lisa was always strained, at best.

Come hell or high water, Jen will get her story out. But it will probably come with a price tag and a heavily biased account of the events. Whatever Jen does, she has until February 17. I suspect Lisa has that day circled on her calendar.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]