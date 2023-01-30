Here’s The Reality TV I’m Watching This Week

We’re going to make this one nice and neat. We have a show for every night of your work week – including some messy streamable throwbacks for your Friday night. Let’s get into it!

Monday – Below Deck

Camille Lamb has left motor yacht St. David and it’s time for Captain Sandy Yawn to find her next victim. In the midseason trailer, it looks like we have a lot to look forward to. Does she really go after Fraser Olender over trash duty mid-charter? Last week she seemed to be targeting Chef Rachel Hargrove over her pace. I’m also eager to see how the newest Deck/Stew gets on with the crew. It seems she’s already quite close with Ben Willoughby.

Watch on Bravo Monday at 8 PM ET.

Tuesday – Below Deck Adventure

I binged this show while I was couch-bound sick last weekend. I highly recommend, especially if you love the other Below Deck franchises. Below Deck Adventure is set in Norway and had me googling flight prices real quick. The scenery had me in a choke hold. And the drama! There are crew firings, a chaotic chef, and a chief stew I happen to love, Faye Clarke. Last week, Captain Kerry Titheradge had to spend some extra time in the galley to manage the relationship between Faye and Chef Jessica Condy. It was awkward and perfect. With only a charter to go, Jesscia is about to lose it. Let’s see if she can hold on.

Watch on Bravo Wednesday at 9 PM ET.

Wednesday – Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

As predicted, we spent the majority of the first reunion episode discussing drama from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City seasons past. Jen Shah isn’t even joining the women on the reunion couches this year, what with her pleading guilty to a felony and all. Truthfully, the only thing I am finding enjoyable with this show is how terrible Heather Gay and Meredith Marks are making themselves look. I was completely shocked by how poorly prepared everyone was to discuss the “mysterious” black eye Heather had on the cast trip. Did we not hear her say several times across confessionals that she knew what happened but didn’t want to say? And watching them defend Jen pouring champagne on Friend-Of #1 was plain dreadful. Can’t wait to see what the husbands will have to add this week. Seth Marks is sure to do something to out-cringe everything we’ve endured to so far.

Watch on Bravo Wednesday at 8 PM ET.

Thursday – Real Housewives of Miami

The only Real Housewives show that’s giving us much of anything right now. Sorry to Real Housewives of Potomac, but I’m just not impressed this season. Anyways – Real Housewives of Miami is effortlessly perfect TV right now. We have Lenny Hochstein making a total fool of himself for free. Dr. Nicole Martin is defending her honor against Larsa Pippen while throwing some of the most incredible parties to have ever graced the Bravo screen. And I just know Marysol Patton will contribute something any day now!

Episodes are released on Peacock on Thursdays.

Streaming – Jersey Shore

I can’t believe we all lived through this era of reality TV and thought it was completely normal. While I was down sick last week I also decided to treat myself to a little blast from the past. Worth it! Watching Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi from this vantage actually gave me peace that Andy Cohen refuses to add her to the Housewives. Let’s leave her in her peak era. And peak it was. The fist pumping, family dinners, gallons of alcohol, and the fights! Wow, I did not remmber how many physical fights there were. If you’re more into a reality fame clinger show, Jersey Shore Family Vacation might be the version for you, but I don’t recommend it.

Stream now on Hulu or Paramount+.

[Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Bravo via Getty Images]