Andy Cohen Shares Why He Said Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi Will Never Be On Real Housewives Of New Jersey

The Real Housewives of New Jersey spent the last four seasons without any major casting changes. Teresa Giudice, the show’s breakout star, has been at the center of the series’ drama alongside Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs for the last several seasons.

Although it’s been entertaining for some, other fans have been begging for a big shake-up since Season 11. Adding the occasional friend, such as Danielle Staub, can be rewarding, but some feel it’s simply not enough.

For years, Bravo and MTV fans have begged Andy Cohen to let Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi from Jersey Shore test out being a Housewife. And in addition to that, she’s friends with boring Melissa Gorga, so her integration into the group could be seamless. However, the Bravo exec just isn’t feeling it.

Last year, Melissa revealed that she pitched the Jersey Shore alum to the Watch What Happens Live host, but it didn’t go as planned.

“Whenever I would go to him and be like like, ‘Hello! She’s married now, she has three kids, she lives around the block. She’s great for this,” Melissa explained. “He just looks at me like ‘No.’ He’s just not having it.”

Andy’s refusal to let Snooki even test-film with the girls led some to think that maybe there were some underlying issues going on between the two of them. And finally, after over a year, the two have addressed their ongoing feud on Andy’s radio show, Andy Cohen Live.

Page Six reported that Andy stated, “I said, ‘I don’t see it.’ Right. I was like, ‘I don’t see it at all. Ever.'” He continued, “Now here’s why I said it: I view you as like, one of the faces of MTV and the face of ‘Jersey Shore.'”

Andy said, “And so to me, it’s like putting Mickey Mouse in a Bugs Bunny cartoon … It’s too different. You know what I mean?”

I can see Andy’s point. However, it doesn’t mean I agree with him. When you take soap opera actresses and place them on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or have other Housewives cross over on multiple occasions, why can’t we get a network crossover?

Snooki revealed she was “not mad” about Andy’s comment. She “just didn’t like your little, ‘Nah, I’m good.'”

Even if Bravo did invite Snooki to be part of the Housewives, she told Page Six previously that it wouldn’t be a good fit for her.

“I’m, like, terrified because some of those girls … they get into it,” she said. “Even though I’m on a reality show, I hate drama. I like positivity and I like just having a good time and going home. I just feel like that would be wild.”

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]